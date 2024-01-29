Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics | Tagged: Emil Ferris, My Favorite Thing is Monsters

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book 2, 100,000 Fantagraphics Print Run

My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book 2 by Emil Ferris, has been given a hundred thousand print run by publisher Fantagraphics.

Last year, Bleeding Cool covered Fantagraphics' decision to sue Emil Ferris, the creator of the graphic novel My Favorite Thing Is Monsters published in 2017, over the rights to publication of My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two. As well as Emil Ferris' decision to counter-sue. Eventually, the two parties settled, and it was agreed that, on delivery of an acceptable manuscript, Fantagraphics would publish Book Two. Which is what even more eventually happened. Well, we can see why Fantagraphics were so keen to enforce their contract. The first book was the best-reviewed comic of 2017 and brought in millions. Paying out almost half a million dollars in royalties to Ferris alone, from which we deduced that in the six years since publication, it had sold around a hundred thousand copies over multiple print runs.

Now Bleeding Cool has learned, ahead of the publication of My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two on the 28th of May, 2024, that Fantagraphics had set a first print run of 100,000. With a retail price of $44.99, that represents a retail full price of almost five million dollars. And of course, that's just for starters.

MY FAVORITE THING IS MONSTERS BOOK TWO

By Emil Ferris

ISBN 978-1-68396-927-3

$44.99 / SC / 412 pgs / FC / 8.1" × 10.5"

The most anticipated graphic novel of 2024, concluding the story of young Karen Reyes, the most inspiring "monster" in contemporary fiction. Set against the tumultuous political backdrop of late '60s Chicago, My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book Two is the eagerly awaited conclusion to one of the most acclaimed graphic novels of the past decade. In Book Two, dark mysteries past and present continue to abound. Young Karen attends the Festival of Life in Grant Park and finds herself swept up in a police stomping. Privately, she continues to investigate her neighbor's recent death. She wrestles with her own sexual identity, the death of her mother, and the secrets she suspects her brother of hiding. Ferris's cast of characters experience revelations and epiphanies that both resolve and deepen the mysteries visited upon them earlier. Visually, the story is told in Ferris's inimitable style that seamlessly combines panel-topanel storytelling and cartoon montages filled with B-movie horror and pulp monster mag iconography.

