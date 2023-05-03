Mystery of the Hangman Series Launch in Special Comics #1, at Auction Dive into the unusual circumstances behind Special Comics #1, the series launch of the Hangman, one of MLJ's best-remembered superheroes.

The series launch of the Hangman, a uniquely dark character from the Golden Age of comics, appropriately begins amid a veil of mystery. Surprisingly, MLJ debuted the series for this foreboding character under the blandly neutral title Special Comics #1, rather than with the eponymous "Hangman Comics" name right from the start — like MLJ editor Abner Sundell said they would. The series launch quickly recaps what was likely the best character origin of the Golden Age with the Hangman's debut prompted by the death of his brother the Comet, and then dives straight into the vengeance with the Hangman's special case files. With excellent Harry Lucey cover and art, along with contributions from the talented Paul Reinman, Special Comics #1 is sometimes overlooked as the series launch that it is, but there's a Special Comics #1 (MLJ, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2023 May 4 The MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 at Heritage Auctions.

The Hangman had been around for only five months when the regular inside-front cover editorial of Pep Comics, presumably written by series editor Abner Sundell, asked readers to write in if they'd like to see the character in his own title. He had shared Pep Comics covers with the Shield since his debut. As another editorial in Pep Comics #24 confirmed, the debut issue of "The Hangman Comics", as Sundell called it there, was on the presses and should be hitting newsstands around Christmas time.

There was a slight disconnect regarding the specifics of that information, however. Despite Sundell's assurances, the debut issue of the series was actually called simply "Special Comics." The name may be vaguely derived from the fact that the stories in the series were labeled as numbered "special cases." That aside, there seems to be no good explanation as to why MLJ didn't simply launch with the title "Hangman Comics." It's possible they simply felt that wasn't a good title to launch with for Christmas sales, but it's difficult to be sure. Regardless, the series launch didn't quite make it out in time for Christmas anyway. According to copyright records, Special Comics #1 hit newsstands on January 1, 1942.

As briefly retold in Special Comics #1, the Hangman's origin story chronicles the metamorphosis of Robert Dickering, the brother of John Dickering (The Comet), as he witnesses his sibling's untimely demise. This tragic loss galvanizes Robert to seek retribution, as he takes up the mantle of the Hangman with a relentless pursuit of justice. His genesis in Pep Comics #17, is thus intrinsically linked to the legacy of the Comet, a character first introduced in Pep Comics #1.

During this early period, Harry Lucey is best known for becoming MLJ's regular Hangman artist, before he was drafted into the U.S. Army for WWII. He rejoined the company in 1949, becoming a primary artist on a number of titles featuring Archie and his pals for much of the next three decades.

A rather mysterious series launch for one of MLJ's most enigmatic and sometimes brutal characters, there's a Special Comics #1 (MLJ, 1941) CGC FN 6.0 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the MLJ Heroes Showcase Auction #40222 at Heritage Auctions.

