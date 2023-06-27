Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Greenhorns, keenspot

Mystic Western GreenHorns in Keenspot September 2023 Solicits

Mike Rosenzweig and Athila Fabbio launch a new comic book series, GreenHorns #1, described as Yellowstone meets Stranger Things, from Keenspot Entertainment in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations. As well as the latest Chopping Blok and a crossover between Kid Slapshot and Lou Natic.

(W) Mike Rosenzweig (CA) Pete Pantazis (A / CA) Athila Fabbio

Stranger Things meets Yellowstone in supernatural western Greenhorns! After suffering unspeakable tragedy at their stately home on the east coast, the three Aperature siblings (proper Isadora, sunny Florence, and somewhat brave Charles Edward) are forced to relocate to the western frontier town of Greenhorn, California to live with their peculiar cowboy uncle. But not all is as it seems in this quiet, dusty neighborhood, as the newest residents soon find out. Children have been going missing in the darkness, while rumors speak of a demonic creature living within it. Uncle Alva may know more than he's letting on; what secrets does he hide behind an off-limits door?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 5.99

(W) Lee Adam Herold, Ryan Hohne (A / CA) Lee Adam Herold

Underground bus terminals? A family member revealed? Connections to lost items? After Butch, Delora, and Hex delve into Sub-Basement 13 of the Whippet Bus Terminal in search of a powerful artifact, Delora introduces Butch to someone near and dear to her, and Mother craves connection to that which she finds most precious: power. Hold on tight as our "heroes" are lashed, dashed, and smashed against the walls of their own sanity, and stretch your imagination to comprehend what Mother has in store for our friends… and for you.

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 5.99

(W) Troy Dongarra (A) Billy Parker (A / CA) Troy Dongarra

Kid Slapshot has been put through the ringer by the cosmic entity known as Lookie Lou. But Lou's crimes have finally caught up to him and another cosmic entity has stepped in to level the playing field. Now Kid Slapshot has power! Will he make short work of poor Lou, or will his impulsive nature and immaturity prevent him from getting the job done? Either way, it's gonna be weird! Don't miss this issue as it'll set up Slappy and his gang to move forward in a fun new direction. Includes bonus pull-out poster!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 5.99

