Name Changes For Black Adam & Mary Marvel But Not Shazadam (Spoilers) I didn't mention Shazadam again, you did. But what abiout Black Adam, Mary Marvel and Malik White? Spoilers ahead...

Spoilers ahead for tomorrow's Black Adam #7, New Champion Of Shazam #4 and Monkey Prince #10, all from DC Comics. You have been warned. A couple of weeks ago, I revealed some of the new imagery and language being used by DC Comics in their upcoming Dawn Of DC promotion. That included the new protege of Black Adam who I referred to as Bolt. This got a little kickback in some places, it's what we had referred to him as before back in July last year, but apparently it hadn't actually been officially released and I was accused of making it up. Like a few bad actors have claimed about "Shazadam" as well…

Tomorrow's Black Adam #7 gives us a strong confirmation, that this is the name that Malik White will be going under. Intriguingly, and tying in with our 5G Files series of articles, Bolt may have been the name for the new Flash of the Justice Alliance, child of Captain Boomerang. But that would have been a different timeline…

While over in New Champion Of Shazam #4, it looks like Mary Bromfield, previously known as Mary Batson and Mary Marvel in previous continuities. Currently, at DC Comics, she has never been known as Mary Marvel and has been searching for a name. So at the conclusion of the series, she will be going with the most obvious one.

If Jon Kent, Luke Fox, Miles Morales and Wally West can be Superman, Batman, Spider-Man and The Flash, then Mary Bromfield can be Shazam!

And she can fly off right into the Lazarus Planet crossover with her new name in tomorrow's Monkey Prince which ties in with Lazarus Planet… hang on a minute.

Okay, so she's Mary Marvel here? Even though the "Captain Marvel" name has been completely removed from Shazam, over trademark conflicts? Anyone got an entertainment lawyer on speed dial? Is this the left hand not knowing what the right is doing? Well, at least they aren't going to mess with Black Adam's name in his comic anyway, no more of that Shazadam nonsense, it will be…

Mighty Adam? Come on now, they are tooling with me, right? I'm not falling for this one…Black Adam is now called Mighty Adam, in one DC comic book at least. Has anyone told The Rock?

