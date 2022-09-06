Namor Gets A Dark Knight Returns To Follow Black Panther 2

In his most recent Forbidden Planet vlog guest spot, Marvel EVP Tom Brevoort talked to Andrew Sumner about what is behind the new Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores comic book series launching in October, alongside the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever movie.

"In a way, it's more of a Dark Knight Returns for Namor, it's set in the future but for Namor who is long-lived, it almost doesn't matter. In a world where thanks to a pre-attack gone wrong, the polar ice caps have melted, and the seas have risen, and most land masses have been swallowed up by the ocean. Humanity is dying out and the Atlanteans are doing great because they've got everything, and it's an older but no less vital Namor going on an adventure and a quest to potentially save the human race and the human side of his heritage, possibly at the risk of the loyalties of the Atlantean side his background. It's a fun story that uses a lot of those classic Marvel connections, but it's also super clean so that if you've just encountered Namor for the first time on the silver screen in the Wakanda Forever movie, you can come into it pretty cold and just understand who the character is, particularly in this context."

Dark Knight Returns, by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson, famously showed an much older Batman returning to the role in a grimmer, darker universe, and remains an iconic comic book. But this is Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores.

"It's written by Christopher Cantwell, it's a project it's a story that he brought to me … it's illustrated by Pasquale Ferry so it's got this beautiful ornate style to it with all these submerged cities and vistas that are recognizable, and the the beautiful cities of of the undersea realm and and whatnot. It's got an aspect of being an ecological fable because it's metaphorically talking about the dangers of climate change and the impact that can have on the environment. But it's really a cracking futuristic Marvel story in a in a sort of Dark Knight Returns manner. Here are these characters, the ones that remain are are older and weathered for their time and here is their last great adventure."

As to Namor's appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,

"I can't say much about it but he's a big part of that that film and people in the same way that all of a sudden people know who Groot is, everybody's going to know who Namor is and have some understanding of him and hopefully have some interest in in him as a character. We're putting this project to capture some of that interest and if you were intrigued by that guy that you saw in that movie, here's a whole stand-alone, complete beginning and middle-end story about him, that tries to drill down to the essence of who and what he is and and thematically what he's about."

NAMOR SUB-MARINER CONQUERED SHORES #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220821

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Pasqual Ferry

A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter NAMOR, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 12, 2022 SRP: $4.99 NAMOR CONQUERED SHORES #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220969

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Pasqual Ferry

Does Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, yet live? Could he hold the key to the salvation of Earth's human refugees? Namor seeks to find out. Accompanied by Luke Cage, the Sub-Mariner sets off across what devastated surface of Earth remains, looking for answers and following traces of his oldest adversary… RATED T+In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 SRP: $4.99