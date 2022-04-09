Naomi Season 2 #2 Preview: Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Superman's Daddy took Superman's kid into space and brought him back aged up as a teenager. Batman's Daddy came back from an alternate dimension and ruined Batman's life in an attempt to prevent him from becoming Batman, and that's not even considering the mental scarring inflicted by his regular Daddy deciding it would be a good idea to take a walk down a street literally called Crime Alley in the middle of the night all those years ago. Don't get us started on the Daddies of Iron Man, The Hulk, and especially not Wonder Woman. The point is, so many heroes have major Daddy Issues, it makes you wonder what's going on with all the comic book writers. It also makes you wonder whether Bleeding Cool has achieved the top search ranking for Comic Book Daddy Issues with how often we have to write about it. But most importantly, it goes to show that if you want to be a hero that people care about, you've got to have those Daddy Issues. That's why it's great that Naomi has her own Daddy Issues in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #2. Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #2

DC Comics

0222DC055

0222DC806 – Naomi Season 2 #2 Photo Cover – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

Naomi's friend and mentor Dee is missing, and she's determined to figure out what happened to him. But in her search for the missing Thanagarian warrior, Naomi uncovers shocking truths that will forever change her life. As if it hasn't already changed enough! Guest-starring Hawkgirl of the Justice League! Soon to be a CW television show from Ava DuVernay!

In Shops: 4/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

