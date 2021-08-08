Naruto Forms Champion's First Anime-Based Apparel Collection

Naruto is probably the most popular anime and manga in the world now other than the Dragonball series. Every kid and teenager knows Naruto by now. Naruto is considered a definitive force behind Japanese pop culture in America, its influence and style. The saga of a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage today inspires millions of people across generations on a daily basis.

Now Champion Athleticwear has partnered with Naruto to bring a unique capsule to market celebrating the story's most well-known characters. This collaboration celebrates Naruto's quest to be his own Champion, a nod to Champion Athleticwear's "Be Your Own Champion" initiative. Fans can shop the limited edition collection on August 13th at Champion (in-store and online). The collection includes Reverse Weave hoodies and Heritage short-sleeve tees for men, cropped Reverse Weave and Boyfriend Reverse Weave hoodies, and heritage short-sleeve tees for women, and hoodies and tees for kids.

Fans can also go into any Champion store for an exclusive opportunity to customize their merchandise with hand-picked patches, including characters Naruto Sage mode, Gaara, Shikamaru, Tsunade, Hashirama, Tobirama, Hiruzen and symbols Uzumaki Clan, Uchiha Clan, Akatsuki cloud, and Sharingan!

The initiative represents the pure joy of playing, the importance of character, and the importance of staying true to oneself. It encourages consumers not to try to be another person's idea of a champion and to win with dignity and lose with grace.

Over 250 million copies of the manga have sold by now, and the sequel manga Baruto, featuring Naruto's son, is a current bestseller. Naruto's cultural impact is vast; from musicians like Cardi B and Lil Uzi Vert referencing the ninja in their lyrics, to NFL players mimicking Naruto's actions after making a touchdown, and to the viral sensation and meme that is the Naruto Run – the storming of Nevada's Area 51, all make Naruto an icon of our time.

Naruto is published in the US by Viz Media.