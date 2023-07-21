Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, san diego comic con, Venom | Tagged: black widow, sdcc, white widow

Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow, Will Stay The New Venom Well Into 2024

The new Marvel Comics October 2023 solicits see Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, becoming the lead character in the Venom comic book series, now written by Torunn Gronbekk and drawn by Julius Ohtam.

And at the Marvel's Heroes, Hulks, and Super Soldiers panel at San Diego Comic-Con, CB Cebulski told the crowd there that the plan to keep her in the Venom role at least through 2024. All while the White Widow launches in her own title in November running alongside. Expect a White Widow/Venom crossover in 2024 as well..

CAFU tweeted "I had the great pleasure of DESIGNING the NEW SYMBIOTE that Natasha Romanoff will wear in our VENOM series This is my cover for Venom issue 27"

VENOM #26

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE STING OF THE WIDOW!

After the shocking events of VENOM #23, NATASHA ROMANOFF, THE BLACK WIDOW, crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #27

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOM OF THE WIDOW!

After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote's corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

THE WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)

Sarah Gailey (W) • Alessandro Miracolo (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WHITE WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • WHITE WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Yelena Belova returns!

Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

