Neal Adams' Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul Returns One Year Later

On the 5th of March, 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that the remaining issues of Neal Adams' Batman Vs Ra's Ah Ghul were to be postponed and retailer orders for the remaining two issues of the series had been cancelled. Issue 5 has now been resolicited for March 2021. The first issue of the series was published in September 2019, so it will have taken a little longer than planned.

There is however no news of the planned final two issues of Keith Giffen and Jeff Lemire's Inferior Five which had orders for #5 and #6 cancelled in the same fashion. Nor the trade paperback of Six Days: The Incredible Story Of D-Day's Lost Chapter, the original graphic novel by Kevin Maurer, Robert Venditti and Andrea Mutti published in hardcover in May 2019. Here's the new solicitation for #5 as well as what was originally solicited for #6, with a changing tone for the cover.

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #5

written by NEAL ADAMS

art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 3/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 6 | FC | DC

At last, the miniseries by legendary comics talent Neal Adams is back! Everyone knows that Gotham City needs Batman—but a shadowy group is running a competition to replace him. Will they choose a man with the necessary skills to keep the people of Gotham safe? Or do they have something else in mind? Either way, Deadman has his own idea of the next steps to take!

Original solicitations:

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #5

written by NEAL ADAMS

art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

Everyone knows that Gotham City needs Batman—but a shadowy group is running a competition to replace him. Will they choose a man with the necessary skills to keep the people of Gotham safe? Or do they have something else in mind? Either way, Deadman has his own idea of the next steps to take!

ON SALE 02.12.20

$3.99 US |5 OF 6 |32PAGES FC|DC

BATMAN VS. RA'S AL GHUL #6

Written by NEAL ADAMS

Art and cover by NEAL ADAMS

It all comes down to this…the final meeting of the Batmen! Ra's al Ghul's plan to dominate Gotham City crashes against the will of Bruce Wayne and Matches Malone, as the city's power grid faces the wave of the future!

ON SALE 04.15.20

$3.99 US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC