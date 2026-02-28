Posted in: Comics, Speculator Corner, Vault | Tagged:

Nectar #1 From Vault Comics Sells For $48, Only Released Next Week

Nectar #1 by Jeremy Robinson and Annapaola Martello from Vault Comics sells for $48, even though it is only released next week

Article Summary Nectar #1 from Vault Comics is already selling for up to $48 before its official release date.

Numerous Nectar #1 variants and exclusives are reselling on eBay for $30 to $150 in advance.

This supernatural folk horror comic draws comparisons to Midnight Mass and Stephen King's Salem’s Lot.

Nectar #1 has earned critical praise for its art, story, and chilling, cinematic horror elements.

So the new speculator boom in comic books isn't even waiting for the comics to be published yet. One particular tulip, appropriately called Nectar #1 by Jeremy Robinson, Annapaola Martello and Francesco Francini from Vault Comics, published next week, has already sold in advance on eBay this week for $48 before settling down to around $35 for a comic that will go on sale this Wednesday for a mere $3.99. If the store in question will let you buy it for that, anyway.

NECTAR #1

(W) Jeremy Robinson (A) Annapaola Martello, Francesco Francini (CA) Chris Shehan

A supernatural thriller where horror comes on gossamer wings. An island village off Salem, Massachusetts, is inundated by a strange species of butterflies that spread the Dancing Plague and have a very particular taste in nectar…human blood. New York Times bestselling author Jeremy Robinson and Italian phenom artists Annapaola Martello & Francesco Francini horrify readers with a quaint village's descent into madness. For fans of the Netflix series Midnight Mass, Stephen King's Salem's Lot, Let The Right One In, 30 Days of Night (Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith) graphic novel and film, Those Across the River, The Witch, and The Town. $3.99

And the quotes that may have slightly led up to this…

"NECTAR is the kind of horror comic that crawls under your skin—gorgeous, grotesque, and completely fearless. A rare creature and a stunning debut from Jeremy Robinson." – Sean Gordon Murphy.

"NECTAR is great, cinematic folk horror, absolutely worth your time and money! I love this stuff!" —Christopher Golden (New York Times and Bram Stoker Award-winning author of Road of Bones, All Hallows, and Red Hands)

"NECTAR is a creepy-cool comic that proves there's horror everywhere! A fast-paced nail-biter of a script, superb art, and moody colors combine to make this a must-have! Highly recommended!" -Jonathan Maberry (New York Times bestselling author and 5-time Bram Stoker Award winner of V-Wars, Rot & Ruin, Black Panther: DoomWar, Bad Blood, and the Joe Ledger series)

"NECTAR is the kind of horror comic that crawls under your skin—gorgeous, grotesque, and completely fearless. A rare creature and a stunning debut." –Sean Murphy (Batman, American Vampire, Hellblazer)

"A truly unique and disturbing tale. A great read! " —Shawn McManus (Artist: Sandman, Swamp Thing, and Fables)

"Jeremy Robinson is the only writer since Hitchcock who's been able to blend suspense, sci-fi, paranormal, and the supernatural together seamlessly." —Suspense Magazine

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!