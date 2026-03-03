Posted in: Comics, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Vault | Tagged: hottest comics, House Of Lowther, Is Ted OK, mask, Murder Drones, Nectar

Nectar, Murder Drones, Is Ted OK? Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Nectar, Murder Drones, Is Ted OK?, House Of Lowther and M.A.S.K. make it into The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Article Summary Nectar #1 and Murder Drones variants dominate the hottest comics rankings for the week.

Indie comic premieres like Is Ted OK? and House of Lowther see major aftermarket action.

Fan-favorite covers and retailer incentives are fueling collector frenzy and price spikes.

M.A.S.K. returns with renewed interest thanks to the Energon Universe's Phase 2 relaunch.

As Bleeding Cool has noted throughout the week, the shelves continue to be burning up for certain, very select indie titles, this time most notably Nectar and Murder Drones, but also House Of Lowther and Is Ted OK? from Vault, Oni, AMP and Mad Cave… and Skybound brings back an old favourite to the Energon Universe with a ComicsPRO ashcan. Now… what will happen when Nectar #1 is actually released tomorrow? All courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

NECTAR #1 – CHRIS SHEHAN – REGULAR | VAULT | MARCH 2026 The success of D'ORC and WHITE SKY has turned the comic-collecting world upside down. Are we entering a new era of speculation/collecting? NECTAR is a prime example of a book that the community took ownership of. Was this a book that was pushed by influencers? Are indie #1 books the ones to hunt now? This book was also reportedly sold out at the distributor level, which perhaps was also contributing to the hype? Since the mass push on this comes from pre-sales, we still don't have a concrete theory. The book releases this week, and we'll see how the release increases or decreases the hype behind this new story! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32. NECTAR #1 – JONATHAN WAYSHAK (1:10) | VAULT | MARCH 2026 Following the highly successful pre-order sales of the cover A, this NECTAR cover is blowing up! Last week, NECTAR #1, cover A, sat at a comfortable #9 spot on our Top Ten. This week, that cover shot up to #1, and this retailer incentive followed! It may have been overlooked, but as soon as collectors saw this trippy and gorgeous cover, it was a must-have! The cover continues to increase in demand and price as fans can't get enough of Wayshak's NECTAR 1:10 cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $99. MURDER DRONES #1 – ALESSIO ZONNO – REGULAR | ONI PRESS | FEBRUARY 2026 We can't put MURDER DRONES on a list of "unexpected" Top Ten books; it has had a massive following, and this book was highly anticipated. Glitch Productions was founded in 2017 and aimed to create new, engaging forms of animation for young adults. In 2021, Liam Vickers created Murder Drones, a story about a, you guessed it, murder drone who has gone rogue. Her best friend is a disassembly drone that wants to take her apart. Sounds weird? It is, but it is also a surprisingly heart-warming show that became one of the most highly watched animated series on YouTube. The show has amassed an enormous 330 million views over the eight episodes they released, winning awards and even having merch in stores like Hot Topic. This comic was the latest to be released from this top brand name, and fans responded with tons of enthusiasm! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. MURDER DRONES #1 – KROOKED GLASSES | ONI PRESS | FEBRUARY 2026 MURDER DRONES take to the sky as their variant covers are also making a big entrance on the aftermarket. The highly anticipated comic takes the popular YouTube series and expands it to another audience. For many who have never heard of the YouTube series, this is the first introduction to the world of Copper 9. It has been a massively successful series, even making a crossover from YouTube to streaming on Amazon Prime. This book has a lot of fans looking to pick it up, sending the first issue back for a second printing! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. MURDER DRONES #1 – JO MI-GYEONG | ONI PRESS | FEBRUARY 2026 The second issue of MURDER DRONES is already releasing later this month (3/25). However, fans are not done with the first issue yet! All of the open order covers have successfully made the jump to our Top Ten this week! Their FMV all fall within the same range. The demand seems pretty equal for all covers, making a collector's choice of covers a preference rather than a shortage of supply. As fans continue to collect these open-ended covers, the Kickstarter for the graphic novel just closed a few weeks ago. The Kickstarter was primarily for the graphic novel collection of all these issues, but it also features exclusive foil wraparound single-issue variants. It is likely this will not be the last we see of the MURDER DRONES craze! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. IS TED OK? #1 – DAVE CHISHOLM – REGULAR | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | FEBRUARY 2026 Dave Chisholm did a mind-blowing job with this cover art. Before the book was released, the cover art was getting tons of attention online. It wasn't just this cover; the cover B, by Christian Ward, was also getting tons of attention. Since the cover art was getting lots of attention, Chisholm took to social media to reveal the original cover art, sharing fun facts like it was mostly physical mediums (not digital) and also sharing his first draft of the cover. Once the book was released, it received a lot of positive praise for the storyline. The book was an instant winner, and the aftermarket went crazy for the first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. THE HOUSE OF LOWTHER #1 – K LYNN SMITH – REGULAR | AMP COMICS | FEBRUARY 2026 The next era of speculation is making itself known this week! This is the 4th indie title on our list that is made up of all indie titles! THE HOUSE OF LOWTHER is another book that has become a top speculative buy. Or maybe it wasn't? Many sites are claiming this is part of the new "buy every #1 indie comic" that has been the latest trend. However, THE HOUSE OF LOWTHER debuted with a preestablished fanbase, much like MURDER DRONES. K. Lynn Smith published the original series as a webtoon project, debuting her first digital issue back in June 2022. To date, Smith has published 54 webtoons and has amassed over 600 thousand views. Smith has also run two successful Kickstarters for THE HOUSE OF LOWTHER collected volumes. Once the first issue of the comic was announced, it was to be a surefire hit. Old and new fans swarmed to get a copy, and the comic soon hit the aftermarket for an even larger explosion of demand! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. MURDER DRONES #1 – BLANK | ONI PRESS | FEBRUARY 2026 This cover officially makes all open order covers of MURDER DRONES listed on our Top Ten! The retailer incentives are also doing well, making it to our Runner-Ups lists. As with most new books, a blank cover is always desirable. The intention is to eventually get a custom remarque from the original artist. In the case of MURDER DRONES, a blank cover could easily be used for artwork from the comic artist or even the creator of the original YouTube animated series! Either would make for an awesome piece of custom artwork to add to anyone's collection! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8. IS TED OK? #1 – CHRISTIAN WARD | MAD CAVE STUDIOS | FEBRUARY 2026 This cover was also a highly anticipated cover, much like Dave Chisholm's cover. The cover itself is extremely trippy, using heavily contrasting colors to make a dynamic piece of artwork. Christian Ward has been dropping covers on the hottest titles this year, including ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN, ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN, and the even darker, EVENT HORIZON DARK DESCENT. This cover is a nice break from all the dread and despair, giving fans a colorful piece reminiscent of his earlier work in books like ODY-C, ICE CREAM MAN, and the iconic Rocket cover, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #23. It immediately took off on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. MASK #1 – DIRECT EDITION | DC | AUGUST 1985 The Energon Universe has really been shaking things up at Skybound! The latest announcement features the movement from Phase 1 to Phase 2, which includes the revival of M.A.S.K! M.A.S.K (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) first debuted as an animated series in 1985. The heroes went toe-to-toe with their evil organization counterpart V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem) with transforming vehicles and super-powered masks. It made its first crossover into comics in this DC issue, in 1985. As it gets ready to return, updated for the modern era, fans are combing the aftermarket for the first issue of the original comic series! We tracked it at a high sale of $70 for a CGC 8.5 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, February 29th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!