Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kickstarter, marc hempel, mark wheatley, Neil Gauman

Neil Gaiman Collaborates With Mark Wheatley For Nucleus X

Mark Wheatley has announced the return of his personal fanzine, the 10th issue of Nucleus including an illustrated poem from Neil Gaiman.

Eisner-award-winning comic creator, designer for Lady Gaga and Black-Eyed Peas, and television drama Mark Wheatley has announced the return of his personal fanzine, the 10th issue of Nucleus. Set to launch through a Kickstarter campaign in mid-August, Nucleus X, a celebration of art, comics, stories, and an illustrated poem from Neil Gaiman, who share a collaborator in Marc Hempel, and Gaiman wrote the introduction to Wheatley and Hempel's Breathtaker graphic novel. "I'm putting a lot into it," Wheatley explained.

Mark Wheatley states that "Nucleus X transcends the boundaries of a mere book, offering an immersive experience that will captivate enthusiasts" of his work. Consisting of at least two volumes, spanning over 100 pages, this project comes encased in a special box and includes portfolios showcasing Wheatley's illustrations for the works of Robert E. Howard and Edgar Rice Burroughs, illustrated reviews of books by Andre Norton and Robert A. Heinlein, and a exploration of seminal motion pictures that have inspired Mark Wheatley's creative journey.

Nucleus X will also feature an music CD, filled with theme songs that Mark Wheatley recorded for his numerous comics and graphic novel series over the years. "In a different life, I might have had a career in music. Back in the day, I turned down recording contracts with Columbia and Capital simply because I was already contracted to create monthly comics."

Collaborating with him on this Nucleus X are Gary Henry, one of Mark Wheatley's original assistant editors on the early issues of Nucleus, from their teenage years, who contributes a new story while Wheatley provides painted illustrations.

Neil Gaiman has penned a poem for a multi-page feature, originally illustrated by Mark Wheatley for another project but repainted exclusively for inclusion in Nucleus. The collaboration between Gaiman and Wheatley culminates in the piece And There Was Joy.

Lastly, Marc Hempel, returns to join forces with Mark Wheatley for their introduction to the new MARS comic.

Mark Wheatley states, "Neil's piece turned out to be sad, joyful, beautiful, terrifying, and gut-wrenchingly emotional. This is everything the world has come to expect from Neil's work. When Neil agreed to allow me to use 'And There Was Joy' in NUCLEUS X, I had to extend the page size to fit the new format. And once I started painting around the edges, I ended up stripping everything back to my original roughs and research, resulting in essentially new paintings."

Nucleus X will launch on Kickstarter in mid-August."We will be offering some Early Bird specials. I believe in rewarding my long-time fans." Nucleus X will be published by Insight Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!