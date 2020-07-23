Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology Returns in Dark Horse October Solicits

Dark Horse Comics solicitations in October bring back a few series lost to the lockdown, but are now being rescheduled – including Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology, as adapted by P Craig Russell. The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #1 from Gerard Way and Shaun Simon. And Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1, the prequel to Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed. But we begin with a particular favourite of mine, the paperback of Aleister & Adolf...

Aleister & Adolf TP

Douglas Rushkoff (W) and Michael Avon Oeming (A/Cover)

On sale Dec 30

b&w, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A new edition of the mind-bending historical epic, with extra material by author Douglas Rushkoff (Program or be Programmed) and a new cover by artist Michael Avon Oeming (Powers)!

Media theorist Douglas Rushkoff weaves a mind-bending tale of iconography and mysticism. During the second World War, the legendary occultist Aleister Crowley develops a powerful and dangerous new weapon in the conflict against the Axis of evil. But this unconventional new form of warfare could cast the world into Armageddon!

Alien: The Original Screenplay #3 (of 5)

Cristiano Seixas (W), Guilherme Balbi (A/Cover), Candice Han (C), and Walter Simonson with Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The crew makes a shocking discovery about the artifacts found in the pyramid. Unaware of the danger they have brought aboard, the Snark departs the alien planet—and within secure confines of the ship, a horror unknown to man will be unleashed.

Alien: The Original Screenplay HC

Cristiano Seixas (W), Guilherme Balbi (A/Cover), and Candice Han (C)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

In 1976, Twentieth Century Fox bought a screenplay by Dan O'Bannon entitled Star Beast. Three years later Alien was unleashed on unsuspecting filmgoers.

Writer Cristiano Seixas and artist Guilherme Balbi have attempted to stay true to the characters, settings, and creatures described in O'Bannon's original screenplay. A new experience, but still terrifying! Collects the five-issue miniseries.

An all new Alien with an all new Alien!

Apex Legends: Pathfinder's Quest HC

Manny Hagopian (W) and Tom Casiello (W)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Explore the world of the hit game through the eyes of the lovable robot, Pathfinder, as he chronicles his journey throughout the various environs of the Outlands to interview his fellow Legends—all in the hope of finally locating his mysterious creator. The rich history of Apex Legends is explained by the characters that helped to shape it, as are their unique bonds of competition and camaraderie.

• A media tie-in with popular video game franchise Apex Legends!

• Masterfully designed featuring beautifully rendered art!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 (of 3)

Cavan Scott (W), Martin Tunica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Karl Kopinski (Cover)

On sale Oct 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Blades clash in this prequel to Ubisoft's next hit video game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Norway. Mid-9th century CE. Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom. Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor—but will her victory be a blessing to her clan or a terrible curse? Elsewhere, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel . . .

• Prequel to Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed.

• Ubisoft's video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases Holiday 2020!

Matt Kindt! Wilfredo Torres!

BANG! #4 (of 5)

Matt Kindt (W/Variant Cover), Wilfredo Torres (A/Cover), and Nayoung Kim (C)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Paige Turnier: defenseless old lady or mastermind detective? As Paige navigates these dual roles, superspy Thomas Cord realizes he has memories of this woman from before he was born . . . and these memories may be the key to protecting reality from those who would see it unraveled.

"A great f——d up blend of James Bond and Tintin."—Keanu Reeves

The official prequel series to the upcoming film!

Bill & Ted Are Doomed #2 (of 4)

Evan Dorkin (W), Roger Langridge (A/C), Tyler Crook (Variant Cover), and Evan Dorkin w/Sarah Dyer (Cover)

On sale Oct 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Bill and Ted are making ridiculous plans for a world tour that will somehow solve all their problems. They also hope to write the one song while on tour, energized and influenced by the people of the excellent planet Earth. Their confidence returning, they help the overburdened princesses with arranging the bookings. Things take a turn though when Wyld Stallyns is accidentally booked for a deadly-serious Scandinavian death metal festival (because of Death being in their band).

The Butcher of Paris TP

Stephanie Phillips (W), Dean Kotz (A), Jason Wordie (C), and Dave Johnson (Cover)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In 1944, as Swastikas flew over Paris, one of the most notorious and prolific serial killers in history turned the war-torn city into his personal hunting ground.

Written by Stephanie Phillips (Descendent, Devil Within) with art by Dean Kotz (Mars Attacks), The Butcher of Paris is a historical, true-crime thriller about a killer wanted by both the Nazis and allied forces for the death of nearly two hundred victims. Collects the five-issue miniseries.

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1 (of 4)

Jeff Lemire (W/Variant cover), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Oct 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series comes a bizarre sci-fi adventure origin story!

Wacky space adventurer Colonel Randall Weird leaves Black Hammer farm and embarks on a strange journey through space and time for something that he's long forgotten with his sanity and life at stake!

"Jeff Lemire's Black Hammer feels like it's walking two roads—one honoring the past of superhero comics, and one forging a path into the future of the genre."—Cullen Bunn

New series based on the highly anticipated game!

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #2 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Miguel Valderrama (A/Cover), and Jason Wordie (C)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Nadia's first mission since the massacre of her previous Trauma Team is attempting to save Apex, the man who killed them. To make matters worse, Nadia suffers through guilt, shock, and old memories as her and her team are a hundred floors high in a skyscraper filled with gang members who want to take Apex down.

Disney Frozen Library Edition HC

Joe Caramagna (W) Kawaii Creative Studio (A/C), Eduard Petrovich (A), Yana Chinstova (C), Anastasiia Belousova (C), and Steven Thompson (Cover)

On sale Oct 28

FC, 288 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

A collection of Dark Horse's original comics with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, in a deluxe oversized hardcover format! Don't miss out on these novella-length stories that bridge some of the time between the end of Disney Frozen and the beginning of Disney Frozen 2. Featuring an a foreword from Michael Giaimo, production designer of Frozen and Frozen 2.

Disney Princess: Gleam, Glow, and Laugh TP

Amy Mebberson (W/A/Cover), Georgia Ball (W), Paul Benjamin (W), Geoffrey Golden (W), and Patrick Storck (W)

On sale Sept 30

FC, 104 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

A collection of light-hearted and laughable Disney Princess comic stories! Follow the Disney Princesses in a wide array of adventures in unique settings! Includes a few never-before-published stories, and new infographics for you to "meet" the princesses featured on the cover!

Disney/PIXAR The Incredibles 2: Slow Burn TP

Christos Gage (W), Jean-Claudio Vinci (A/Cover), and Dan Jackson (C)

On sale Sept 23

FC, 72 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

If there is one thing Dash is known for, it's being the embodiment of speed. From fighting evil villains to simply eating breakfast, Dash doesn't do anything at a normal speed, and it sometimes is not the most ideal situation for the rest of the family. However, when a new villain named Slow Burn arrives on the scene, Dash has to learn quickly to adapt to life at a slower pace. Thankfully, his family is there to lend a helping hand!

Dragon Age: Cast of Thousands Puzzle

On sale Oct 14

Deluxe 1,000-piece puzzle, measures 20" x 27"

$19.99

The Dragon Age series is beloved for its amazing cast of diverse characters. Become reacquainted with each budding romance, snarky companion, or menacing miscreant in this jam-packed 1000-piece puzzle. Measures at 20" x 27", featuring the gorgeous artwork by artist Nick Thornborrow.

Drawing Lines: An Anthology of Women Cartoonists HC

Various (W/A)

On sale Dec 23

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Showcasing stories from some of the comics' greatest female creators, this anthology features stories that range from mainstream adventures to hilarious comic shorts to heart-wrenching autobiographical stories—in a new, larger size!

Featuring over a dozen stories by top talents like New York Times bestselling author Joyce Carol Oates, Eisner Award–winning illustrator Jill Thompson, Scary Godmother creator Colleen Doran, DC Comics creators Gail Simone and Joëlle Jones, and many more!

• The original collection, now presented at full comics size!

ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt #4 (of 8)

Wendy Pini (W/Cover), Richard Pini (W), and Sonny Strait (A/C)

On sale Oct 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Skywise the stargazer is gone, lost within the vastness of trackless space. His daughter, the fabulous Jink, sets out on her own quest to find him and return him to the elves' Star Home. She has no idea where or why he fled, but she knows where to begin her search for answers: the World of Two Moons, her father's birthplace. Here the Wolfriders still make their forest abode, and here Jink hopes to find guidance from Skywise's other daughter, Yun, not to mention Leetah and Cutter's rambunctious second son.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: The Return of Effie Kolb #2 (of 2)

Mike Mignola (W), Zach Howard (A/Cover), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Oct 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Following Hellboy's strange encounter with the new residents of the Crooked Man's home, a young spiritual sensitive still feels that something bad is going on in the old Virginia mansion . . . and she's right.

Prepare for monsters and mayhem in the second half of Mike Mignola's return to the story of "The Crooked Man," with artist Zach Howard and colorist Dave Stewart!

Hidden Society #4 (of 4)

Rafael Scavone (W), Rafael Albuquerque (A/Cover), Marcelo Costa (C), and Gabriel Bá (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In a climactic battle atop a volcano, the reformed Hidden Society struggles to prevent the coming of the primeval fire god that threatens to wipe out all life on the planet—and may have to sacrifice everything they have to win the fight.

The Incredibles 2: Library Edition HC

Christos Gage (W), Landry Q. Walker (W), Jean-Claudio Vinci (A), Gurihiru (A/C), J. Bone (A), Andrea Greppi (A), Roberta Zanotta (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Angela Capolupo (C)

On sale Nov 4

FC, 224 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The Incredibles family regularly find themselves in the thick of super villain conflicts, and these stories showcase these moments. From known villains like Bomb Voyage, to new threats such as Slow Burn and Bulbox, our favorite family of heroes is always on the job. Even with these fantastic threats, the everyday struggles that we all face are not to be ignored, from Violet learning how to cope with situations at school, to Dash being forced to adapt to a new lifestyle. This book presents all the above and so much more! Collects The Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life & Other Stories #1-#3, The Incredibles 2: Secret Identities #1-#3, The Incredibles 2: Slow Burn #1-#3, and "Date Night" from Free Comic Book Day 2019.

Mass Effect: Normandy SR-2 Ship Replica Remaster

On sale Oct 21

$49.99

The Mass Effect Trilogy redefined RPG's as we know them, and we're excited to bring our first Mass Effect ship replica back for a new generation, due to popular demand. Just as the Alliance recommissioned the Normandy SR-2; we too proudly announce the re-release of a custom-crafted miniature version of the SSV Normandy SR-2.

As the Normandy evolved with each subsequent game, so too has our newly remastered ship replica has also been advanced with this 6.25" model. A redesigned base emblazoned with a metallic N7 logo this is the perfect addition to add to your "Captain's Cabin" for all veterans of the System Alliance!

GAIMAN! RUSSELL! MIGNOLA! ORDWAY!

Norse Mythology #1

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), Mike Mignola (A), Jerry Ordway (A), Dave Stewart (C), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

#1 New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award–winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life—Ragnarök.

Having previously written about deities in American Gods and The Sandman, Gaiman teams with Russell to finally bring readers to follow the northern gods in their own setting in this comic book adaptation of the hit novel!

PICK UP WHERE SEASON 2 LEFT OFF!

The Orville #2: Launch Day (Part 2 of 2)

David A. Goodman (W) David Cabeza (A/Cover), and Michael Atiyeh (C)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With Bortus on the bridge facing a standoff with the Krill, Gordon and John secreted aboard a moon-sized space station searching for clues about its seemingly sinister purpose, and Ed and Kelly on the planet's surface investigating the impending "Launch Day," time is about to run out for everyone in the system—including the Orville!

• Written by The Orville Executive Producer David A. Goodman!

Skulldigger and Skeleton Boy #5 (of 6)

Jeff Lemire (W), Tonci Zonjic (A/Cover), and Sam Kieth (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

In custody of Detective Reyes after a vigilante outing gone wrong, Skeleton Boy is caught between his desire for revenge and the idea that he may be in over his head. Meanwhile, Skulldigger and Grimjim's feud threatens to take out innocent bystanders.

Spell on Wheels: Just to Get to You TP

Kate Leth (W), Megan Levens (A/Cover), and Marissa Louise (C)

On sale Dec 2

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The trio of Witches from Spell on Wheels return in this follow-up cross country collection!

The witches Andy, Claire, and Jolene find themselves back on the road traveling across the American Southwest when a mysterious dark force possesses Claire. Spells and confessions fly as the group confronts phantoms, cryptids, and personal drama.

As they make their way along the I-10 toward the elusive presence possessing Claire, they discover you can't go home again, not really, and they're running out of time.

Spy Island #2 (of 4)

Chelsea Cain (W), Lia Miternique (Cover and Variant Cover), Elise McCall (A), and Rachelle Rosenberg (C)

On sale Oct 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Super-agent Nora Freud is fine, thank you. Yes, she's stuck on an island in the Bermuda Triangle without a clear mission. She's running low on sunscreen. Her sister has just arrived. And the body of a man Nora recently assassinated just floated in with the tide. But. She. Has. This. Totally. Under. Control.

Spy Island is a four-issue special limited series by the creative team that brought you Man-Eaters.

Stranger Things Halloween Special

Michael Moreci (W), Todor Hristov (A), Chris O'Halloran (C), and Francesco Francavilla (Cover)

On sale Oct 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

It's Halloween night in Hawkins, Indiana and Will, Mike, Lucas and Dustin gather in Castle Byers to eat candy and scare each other with a spooky story, revealing the quaint town's deepest kept secret: the Child Eater of Hawkins.

• Comic tie-in with Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things!

• Takes place six days before season 1 begins!

Terror at Camp Know Where!

Stranger Things: Science Camp #2 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Marissa Louise (C), Viktor Kalvachev (Cover), Raúl Allén (Variant Cover), and Eric Nguyen (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Terror has struck Camp Know Where! A camp counselor has disappeared in the night with no clue but a distant scream. Suspicions arise, and as Dustin inadvertently passes the acid test to become the cool kid at camp, he must balance his newfound popularity with the rising tensions and try not to get his wires crossed with other campers.

Gerard Way! Shaun Simon! Gabriel Bá!

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death #2 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I.N.J. Culbard (A/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and Leo Romero with Jordie Bellaire (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When Klaus channels the ghost of a renowned actor at a Hollywood party, his retired paramour realizes he might be exactly what she needs to regain the limelight—and gives him a taste of real magic. Meanwhile, the vampire-chimp drug-lord takes a red-eye to Hollywood to search for the Umbrella-brat who stole his stash . . .

• Séance gets his own miniseries!

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #1 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover), and Paul Rentler (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 14

FC, 48 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After the Analog Wars, the Killjoys lost their way—and their memories. A rat chews through Mike Milligram's TV cord, and reality unravels. But when his Ramones records disappear, Mike remembers what the fabulous Killjoys and some toy rayguns can do.

Gerard Way and Shaun Simon take it all back to their original concept, rebooting the Killjoys in present-day America, where it's impossible to tell what's real and what Mom and Dad just tell you to keep you calm.

• From Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance.

• The original inspiration for My Chemical Romance's Danger Days!

The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt: Deluxe Heart of Stone Geralt Figure

On sale Nov 25

The figure and base stands approximately 9.5" tall.

$49.99

A year after The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game originally released, we debuted our figure of Geralt of Rivia, the monster-slaying protagonist. Back by popular demand, we are pleased to bring the start of our stunning figure line back with a new twist!

This deluxe hand-painted plastic figure of Geralt of Rivia features two interchangeable heads! Can be displayed with the head as seen from the original figure or with an all new clean shaven Geralt, as seen in the Heart of Stone expansion.

X-Ray Robot #3 (of 4)

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover), Laura Allred (C), and Greg Smallwood (Variant Cover)

On sale Oct 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Max Wilding, super scientist, travels through another dimension before the Ultimate Nihilist can put an end to both Max and reality itself, while his coworkers are thrown into strange timelines that threaten their safety and sanity—and Max discovers the true identity of the ultimate villain.

"One of the best cartoonists in all of comics has done it again! X-Ray Robot is another Allred homerun!!" —Brian Michael Bendis