New Comic Daughters Of Albion Takes Back The Name

Right now in the Apple TV series Slow Horses, the secret services are trying to deal with a far-right terrorist group called Sons Of Albion. The name is resonant, Albion is an alternative name for the British Isles and used in a poetic fashion. But it also seized upon by nationalistic groups harking back to some Arthurian or Druidic period in Britain with the subtext "before all those foreigners came along". Which, of course, was never.

But it's a subtext that is redolent in a new Kickstarted comic book, Daughters of Albion – a dystopian sci-fi story set in a futuristic version of London, and the first comic from new publisher Wild River. Daughters of Albion – a dystopian sci-fi story set in a futuristic version of London. And from the visuals alone, you might get the idea with the iconography being played with.London is divided. People in power are puppeteered by secret organisations, whilst London Central Police scare the streets into submission with their brutal technology. Amidst this unrest lives Hashani Perera, a tinkerer and tech-head plagued by strange dreams that have been dragging her beneath the surface of the Thames each night since she was a little girl… But when an ancient artefact, a series of chance encounters, and a ritualistic murder push her into the path of London's most dangerous secrets, Hashani starts to realise that to uncover the truth about her city, she'll have to discover the truth about herself. Old myths collide and secrets tick steadily toward chaos as Hashani plummets further into a London where nothing is as it seems…

The comic is created by writers Denis Phan and Trevor Jayakody with art from Matt Timson of Impaler and The Darkness for Top Cow, The Lovecraft Anthology for Selfmade Hero and Self Storage for 451 Media, coloured by Marco Lesko of Twilight Zone, Rat Queens, Doctor Who, Assassin's Creed, Red Sonja, Warhammer 40K, Blade Runner. and lettered by Eisner-nominated Jim Campbell. The whole project is edited by Martin Eden, legendary Titan Comics editor and creator of The O Men, Spandex and Zeros.

There are lots of pledge levels, but the first 100 backers of any tier that included a physical copy will receive a free Daughters of Albion 'Robodog' pin and can be exchanged for an enamel pin at any convention or event that they attend. Of course, they have all been snapped up already, with £7,561 of bids pledged against a £5,000 goal from 198 backers… so far.

Resonant and redolent who'd gave thought it.