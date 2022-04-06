New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro

Last year, Hasbro revealed their new Star Wars: The Black Series comic book-inspired line for the Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary. This line takes a step back from the films and games and focuses on iconic Star Wars comics. From Dark Horse stories to Marvel Comics and even IDW, these comic book characters get new figures inspired by their stories. Three new comic-inspired figures are on the way, and we are starting with Infinities Darth Vader from the Star Wars Infinities comic. Sporting an all-white deco, Vader returns as a hero in this alternate reality story, and the white deco just pops here. While he is a simple repaint, this figure will be incredible to own, and you gotta love those comic-inspired boxes they come in.

Vader is not the only Skywalker getting some love with these reveals, as Princess Leia Organa is also getting a new figure. Coming to us from the latest Marvel Comics mini-series Princess Leia, Leia is looking for other people who fled Alderaan and with a new heroic outfit. However, my favorite releases from this set of reveals come to us from the new Marvel Comics Star Wars story with the arrival of Sergeant Kreel. Leading Task Force 99, Kreel wields a green lightsaber and can hold his own against Luke Skywalker. This badass Stormtrooper does not miss, and I am pumped he is getting his own figure. All three of these Hasbro The Black Series Comic-Inspired figures are priced at $27.99 each, are set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive at Fan Channel sites like here tomorrow (4/7) at 1 PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SERGEANT KREEL Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the galaxy with this premium BLACK SERIES 6-INCH SERGEANT KREEL figure, inspired by STAR WARS comic books. This BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. The character of Sergeant Kreel, formerly undercover Agent 5241, serves as the leader of an elite group of SCAR troopers, Task Force 99, under the direct command of Darth Vader. Available for pre order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: PRINCESS LEIA comic book. After the destruction of Alderaan, her homeworld, Leia tries to find and protect the remaining Alderaanian that are scattered across the Galaxy with the help of Rebel pilot Evaan Verlaine and R2-D2. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INFINITIES DARTH VADER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INFINITIES DARTH VADER figure, inspired by the STAR WARS INFINITIES: RETURN OF THE JEDI comic book. Vader duels Luke aboard the second Death Star when Leia arrives revealing that she too is a Skywalker. Unable to confront both his children, he turns from the dark side. He reemerges as a Jedi once more, clad all in white. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre order 4/7 at 1PM ET at HasbroPulse.com and additional fan channel retailers."