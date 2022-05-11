New Comic Survival Street Skewers Corporate America in August

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new series by James Asmus, Jim Festante, Abylay Kussainov, Ellie Wright, and Taylor Esposito, the concept of which is basically: what if American capitalism somehow got even worse than it already is and the stars of children's TV shows like Sesame Street (except they can't name it in the press release) had to take to the streets to engaging vigilante education. Or in other worse, Survival Street is a look at what the country will probably be like a year or two into the future (though in some regards, a corporate feudal system might actually be preferential to the complete fascist theocracy that exists in another likely near-future timeline). The comic, described as "a candy coating of pop culture madness, humor, and cartoonishly absurd hyper-violence," is set to hit stores on August 3rd.

"SURVIVAL STREET originated as our personal pandemic passion project," said James Asmus in the press release, "but once Jim and I connected with Abylay, he brought it thundering to life as the ultimate world and story to process so much of our anxieties, frustration, future shock, and gallows humor. And as a huge fan of Dark Horse's original series since the early days of Hellboy, Sin City, Madman, and The Mask – I'm thrilled and grateful they've been so supportive of this wild and surprisingly personal series."

Here's the synopsis for Survival Street, which the press release notes is "brought to you by the letters F, U, K, and D!"

After an unbridled wave of corporations take over America the country is left completely deregulated. It is effectively carved up into feudal states where billionaires and businesses make their own laws. Among the wreckage, mass privatization shuts down public broadcasting, forcing all the beloved edu-tainers out on the dirty streets. A group of them sticks together, determined to keep helping kids across the country–and to do it by becoming an A-Team-esque band of mercenaries fighting for (and educating!) kids in the crumbling, corporate war zone of New Best America.

Survival Street is recommended for kids 14 and up, the press release points out.