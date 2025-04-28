Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: fcbd, morgan edge

The New Daily Planet For Superman Free Comic Book Day (FCBD Spoilers)

DC Comics' new Daily Planet status quo for Superman in Free Comic Book Day (FCBD Spoilers)

Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool got the nod that for Free Comic Book Day, DC Comics is going to make a big change to the Metropolis newspaper The Daily Planet in 2025 regarding who owns the thing and how that will affect the Daily Planet going forward. Now we have a scan or two and can confirm that it's a preview of the first issue of Superman Unlimited #1 by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque.

For whatever reason, blame it on Darkseid anomalies, time travel in We Are Yesterday, or the Valudus portals. However, as Perry White is elected Metropolis mayor, Morgan Edge owns the Daily Planet again, and has for some time. However, as a result of his divorce from Imani Edge, she now owns the Daily Planet.

And, just as Morgan Edge did in Silver Age/Bronze Age continuity, she is planning to open the Daily Planet up as a worldwide news brand, with multiple streaming channels and branches in Gotham and Paradise Island and fact-checking social media.

With Lois Lane still as Editor-In-Chief. And while other billionaire ex-wives like Melinda Gates fight malaria, she is making it her mission to fight disinformation, much of which her ex-husband caused. See her as somewhere between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos… how they were a few years ago, at least.

Of course some things never change. What's the history here? Well, in the 1971 Superman comics, the Daily Planet was purchased by Morgan Edge, president of the Galaxy Broadcasting System. Edge began to integrate Metropolis television station WGBS-TV's studios into the Daily Planet building, and named Clark Kent as the anchor for the WGBS evening news.

This attempt to modernise the Daily Planet was done away with fifteen years later with the Crisis on Infinite Earths, which eliminated Morgan Edge buying the Daily Planet, in favour of Lex Luthor having owned it, then sold to an international conglomerate, TransNational Enterprises, to buy the paper with Perry White as editor-in-chief. Lex would later buy the paper again and sold it down in favour of the LexCom news website. Lex later sold it again for a dollar to Perry White in exchange for killing a story. Then Bruce Wayne bought it. I mean, why not?

The New 52 in 2011 saw the Daily Planet as being bought by Morgan Edge and merged with the Galaxy Broadcasting System, with Lois promoted to run the TV division, with Clark acting as an on-the-scene reporter for the TV division, assigned the "Superman beat" before quitting. At the conclusion of the New 52, Lex Luthor buys the Daily Planet, only for Jimmy Olsen in 2020 to gain access to Luthor's funds and hand it to Perry White to run again. A heart attack and a decision to run for Mayor saw Perry White make Lois Lane the editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet. But now? All change again. Well, almost, Superman is still doing what he does best…

A Kryptonite meteor the size of Metropolis is coming… the DC All In/Absolute Universe 2025 FCBD Special Edition will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day 2025 in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May, and you can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag right here. I guess there will be quite a lot over the next week.

DC ALL IN ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE 2025 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

(W) Dan Slott, Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

The DC All In saga explodes into a brand-new Free Comic Book Day flipbook! First up, the core-line DC Universe soars into Superman action with the dazzling debut of superstar writer Dan Slott alongside acclaimed artist Rafael Albuquerque! In this special zero issue installment of the forthcoming Superman Unlimited series, you will witness the prelude to the biggest Superman comic book adventure of the year, as well as an ominous new threat from the heavens that will change the course of Kryptonian life on planet Earth as we know it! Then, as the Absolute Universe expands, dark forces begin to gather in the shadows…forces that have been waiting a very long time to shape events and seize control. All the while,a mysterious figure watches–but who is this powerful new character, and what do they want with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the emerging heroes? In-Store Date: 5/3/2025 SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #1

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

DAN SLOTT AND RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! The summer of Superman heats up with a brand-new ongoing series taking the DCU by storm! When an asteroid the size of Metropolis hurtles toward collision with planet Earth, the Justice League dispatches Superman to avert the crisis–but a sinister threat lurks within that will change the world like never before, and this danger glows green. The Last Son of Krypton must risk everything to save his adopted home, the very home which now tries to kill him, from complete destruction! The Man of Steel is poised to fly like never before in this new cornerstone series, brought to life by the dazzling DC debut of writer Dan Slott (The Superior Spider-Man) and renowned artist Rafael Albuquerque (All-Star Batman)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!