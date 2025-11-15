Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Little Orbit, StoneHold, Ultimax Digital

New Free-To-Play 5v5 Action MOBA StoneHold Announced

The all-new free-to-play 5v5 action MOBA StoneHold has been announced, as we got our first look with the game's debut trailer

Article Summary StoneHold is a new free-to-play 5v5 third-person action MOBA from indie studio Little Orbit.

Combine intense arena combat with card-based skill decks for unique tactical team battles.

Play as Warden heroes like Barbarian, Ranger, or Wizard in quick, fast-paced 20-minute matches.

Enjoy evolving seasonal content, regular updates, and strategic deck-building fun in StoneHold.

Indie game developer and publisher Little Orbit, along with co-publisher Ultimax Digital, dropped a new trailer this week for their upcoming game, StoneHold. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is an all-new free-to-play 5v5 action MOBA, where the team has mixed in third-person combat with card collecting to make an interesting kind of team battle system. The game has no release window yet, but you can check out the debut trailer here as we wait to learn more.

StoneHold

This 5v5 arena battler puts players in control of stone-forged Warden heroes (like the Barbarian, Wizard, Cleric, Ranger, or Rogue) in quick, 20-minute matches built for intense action. Combat is over-the-shoulder and skill-based, but victory also demands smart deck-building: destroy enemy turrets to draw fresh Skill Cards mid-match and sprint back to base to swap abilities, keeping opponents guessing at every turn.

Fast-Paced Third-Person Combat: Jump into 20-minute matches with over-the- shoulder action. Dodge, aim, and outplay enemy Wardens with precise timing, smart positioning, and skillful ability chains.

Jump into 20-minute matches with over-the- shoulder action. Dodge, aim, and outplay enemy Wardens with precise timing, smart positioning, and skillful ability chains. MOBA x CCG Hybrid: Build Warden-specific, 30-card skill decks to fit your team. Draw cards by destroying turrets and leveling up, then play them mid-fight to adapt on the fly. No two battles — or builds — ever play the same.

Build Warden-specific, 30-card skill decks to fit your team. Draw cards by destroying turrets and leveling up, then play them mid-fight to adapt on the fly. No two battles — or builds — ever play the same. Dynamic Progression – Variety, Not Power Creep: Win matches and events to earn unique rewards. Salvage duplicates into Shards to upgrade your favorites, unlocking stronger effects balanced by mana and cooldown trade-off. Tune your deck with a mix of quick, low-cost bursts and heavy-hitting, high-impact attacks.

– Win matches and events to earn unique rewards. Salvage duplicates into Shards to upgrade your favorites, unlocking stronger effects balanced by mana and cooldown trade-off. Tune your deck with a mix of quick, low-cost bursts and heavy-hitting, high-impact attacks. Evolving Content & Live Support: Dive into regular drops that keep the battlefield alive: new Wardens, fresh card sets, balance changes, and seasonal events that keep the meta moving.

Dive into regular drops that keep the battlefield alive: new Wardens, fresh card sets, balance changes, and seasonal events that keep the meta moving. Epic Stone-Forged World: Explore a unique fantasy realm carved from stone and magic in Unreal Engine 5. Command Wardens inspired by iconic RPG classes — Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, and more — each with stylized visuals and rich lore.

