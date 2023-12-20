Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 2024, iceman

More Iceman And A New Doctor Strange For 2024 – Here Are The Receipts

Yesterday Bleeding Cool reported that, firstly, Iceman would return and that Marvel would follow up Doctor Strange with a brand new series...

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that, firstly, Iceman would return after the conclusion of his current Fall Of X mini-series Astonishing Iceman, under new X-Men editor Tom Brevoort, but also that Marvel would be introducing a brand new Doctor Strange series for 2024. Well, here are the final signoffs from both comic books published today, Astonishing Iceman #5 and Doctor Strange #10. And since the comic books are published today, we have been able to bring receipts for the cheques that our mouths tried to cash. Did I get those metaphors right? I guess I'll find out in the comments. Onwards!

DOCTOR STRANGE #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230716

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Alex Ross

GENERAL STRANGE VS. THE SORCERER SUPREME! General Strange has a millennium of fierce and ruthless experience over the Sorcerer Supreme. How can Doctor Strange protect the Earth and all of magic? And what dark creature will he have to become to best General Strange? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

All Iceman has to do is pull himself together. Though by the looks of things, it may take some time. Iceman is out there… somewhere…

We've said before that Iceman's powers have become more like Swamp Thing by Alan Moore, Steve Bissette and Rick Veitch. But this reminds me more of Doctor Manhattan in Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons…

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230668

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Jesus Saiz

SHATTERED! ORCHIS has figured out ICEMAN's secret – and brings the fight to his frozen front door! Can BOBBY DRAKE survive this ultimate showdown? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

