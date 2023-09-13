Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: children of the vault, iceman, krakoa, orchis, x-force, x-men red

How Orchis Fights X-Men – But Also Russia, The Children & Genesis?

Marvel has four Orchis Vs Krakoa X-Men titles out this week, Astonishing Iceman #2, Children Of The Vault #2, X-Force #44, and X-Men Red #15.

As well as a Hellfire Gala second printing, Marvel Comics has four Krakoan X-Men titles out this week, Astonishing Iceman #2, Children Of The Vault #2, X-Force #44, and X-Men Red #15, all playing out the Fall Of X consequences or Orchis stepping up as a world-recognised and accepted anti-mutant terrorist organisation. As one does.

In Children Of The Vault, it has been established that Orchis has taken the old Xavier Mansion and former home to the X-Men. Just in case any mutants who didn't get shunted off-planet by Xavier's mental commands pop by. Oh, and we have a term for that now.

Being "Xaviered", courtesy of X-Men Red. And also establishing a few more survivors of the great Orchis purge. So far. X-Force continues to draw a line between Orchis and the Russian power set of Mikhail Rasputin, even if their aims have been aligned, taking down Krakoa…

In Astonishing Iceman, Orchis are dropping all manner of threats on humanity to help keep the anti-mutant rhetoric high….

…even if that means murdering their own supporters.

While in X-Force, it seems that Mikhail Rasputin has plans for Orchis himself from the Russian delegation.

Could he control Orchis as well as he controlled Colossus? Back on Arakko in X-Men Red, they have their own Civil War to play out.

As Domino makes a run from Orchis in Russia.

The Children of The Vault offer a new perspective on the problems and solutions…

While X-Force established that Black Tom is no longer mind-melded with Krakoa, but also survived being Xaviered…

The Children of The Vault may have a disdain for mutants…

…but that's no different from how they feel for the rest of humanity.

And as Orchis make further plans for Iceman, who basically has the powers of Swamp Thing now… and a killer who knows that Orchis will take on Inhumans next. But what about The Children?

Orchis may have to fight The Children and The Russians as well as the X-Men. A war on how many fronts? And what happens if Arakko decides to strike back? Because over on Arakko, we may have a solution to the non-functioning Krakoan gates that Orchis managed to hack.

Could we get Okkara gates, combining both Krakoa and Arakko creation procedures? Without needing arrival gates to be pre-grown? Is this how the X-Men might bring the game back to Orchis?

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230622

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Jesus Saiz

HOME IS WHERE THE HEARTBREAK IS! The bait is set for BOBBY DRAKE as the ELEMENTS OF DOOM target his hometown! Terrorizing the town that raised ICEMAN – but to what end? They say you can't go home again, but if Iceman can't save the day, he might not have a home to return to!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: $3.99

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230611

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Yanick Paquette

WELCOME TO THE TOMORROWTOWNS! The Children of the Vault will bring this world into the future – kicking and screaming! In the wake of the fall of Krakoa, the Children emerge as humankind's greatest and only saviors, defending Earth from Shi'ar attacks and supernatural sightings alike. And humanity LOVES it. Only Bishop and Cable can see through the Children's impossible promises – but can these two old enemies work together long enough to stop them? The explosive series continues as mutantkind's boldest soldiers prepare for war!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-FORCE #44

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230646

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

X-FORCE NO MORE?! X-perience the FALL OF X at its most dire! X-FORCE is captured – but what power could possibly keep them off the grid, and who is truly to blame? With SAGE, DEADPOOL and DOMINO on the outside, will the WOLVERINE SENTINELS beat them to their quarry, or can X-FORCE reunite to take down the enemies of mutantkind once and for all?

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN RED #15

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230643

(W) Al Ewing (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Stefano Caselli

SINS OF THE PAST! Under siege in Port Prometheus, Storm readies to hold the line against the ultimate bioweapon. Meanwhile, the Fisher King finds himself tormented by his strange new abilities…and the secrets in his memory might turn the tide of the Genesis War.

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!