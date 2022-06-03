DC Comics' Last-Minute Change For New Justice League In Dark Crisis

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool ran a scoop for the new Justice League line-up for Dark Crisis #1, published next week. There are still spoilers until then of course, so know this going in. Of course, we don't know how long this new line-up will last. But we spelt out what we knew was coming, at least initially, being put together by the Jon Kent Superman. Along with other bits of Dark Crisis gossip, I wrote;

Because it's not as easy to put a new Justice League together these days. Especially if new Batmen and Wonder Women don't want in. Even Peacemaker says no, and he's Peacemaker. Superman will take what he can get. And that's Jon Kent Superman,, Damian Wayne Robin, Harley Quinn, Mary Marvel, Kimiyo Hoshi Doctor Light, Caitlin Snow Killer Frost, Ted Kord Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes, Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Jackson Hyde Aquaman… oh yes and Frankenstein as well.

Dark Crisis #1 is published next week and will reveal all. But, from copies already on sale at comic book shops, Bleeding Cool is told that the line-up is just as we said, except that it has Supergirl instead of Mary Marvel.

Except, here is the thing. We have confirmed that two months ago, it definitely was Mary Marvel, not Supergirl. And that between then and now, the artwork for the comic book was changed. It's not the only time this kind of thing has happened, previously DC Comics switched one Robin for another after there was confusion between writer, artist and editorial. But this time it went further to colours before anyone – for whatever reason – decided to switch Mary Marvel for Supergirl. What politics could have been at play?

So anyway, for this week's Dark Crisis, the Justice League line-up is Jon Kent Superman,, Damian Wayne Robin, Harley Quinn, Supergirl, Kimiyo Hoshi Doctor Light, Caitlin Snow Killer Frost, Ted Kord Blue Beetle, Jamie Reyes Blue Beetle, Booster Gold and Jackson Hyde Aquaman and Frankenstein.

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022