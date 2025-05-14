Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: uncanny x-men, wolverine

New Krakoa, Old America, Hell & White Hot Room- Today's X-Men Spoilers

Uncanny X-Men #14, Ultimate X-Men #15, X-Factor #10, Godzilla Vs X-Men #1, Gwenpool #1, Phoenix #11, Wolverine #9 and Hellverine #6

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #14 explores mutant history, racism parallels, and secret origins in 1920s America.

Wolverine and Godzilla both face prejudice, while new mutant code names and identities emerge.

Phoenix #11 returns to the White Hot Room and reveals Krakoa's legacy and new mutant sanctuaries.

Ultimate X-Men, X-Factor, Gwenpool, and Hellverine shake up mutant teams, powers, and loyalties.

Today we have been reading Uncanny X-Men #14, Ultimate X-Men #15, X-Factor #10, Godzilla Vs X-Men #1, Gwenpool #1, Phoenix #11, Wolverine #9, Hellverine #6 and One World Under Doom #4 and looking for mutant links across them all… Uncanny X-Men goes harder with the racial parallels than it has ever done before in its tale a hundred years ago, of Henrietta Benjamin, a mutant black woman in America, the secrets, the coda, the underground support…

…and the government's intent to oppress, repress and keep everyone in their place… and how this story is affecting the X-Men's new home.

We get old names for mutants, contrasting with the less imaginative bigotry in the present.

After all, it's only been a hundred years or so. But wouldn't you rather be called a moonflyer?

And even Godzilla is subject to such bigotry…

While Angel gets some brand new names for himself from his own side…

And Gwenpool is… probably a mutant now.

Over in the Ultimate universe, in Ultimate X-Men, these phrases are just beginning.

Wolverine is back with the X-Men in his own book now, as well as, you know, in the X-Men…

Though there are other versions cosplaying as him from family members…

…to rulers of the world.

While Daken goes down below.

And talking of hell… there's something nasty in the woodshed.

And Phoenix is planning on going back to the White Hot Room.

The home of New Krakoa.

The old Krakoa is remembered, as we are reminded of Jovius, killed by Orchis defending his fellow mutants on the island…

As we previously saw, his death wasn't that final.

at least the Canadians are more polite when they do this sort of thing.

And as Jovius was stripped for parts…

It seems the government can turn anyone, given time.

No wonder the mutants of Krakoa opted to get far, far away. Even from the Phoenix.

And Sara Grey has a new intergalactic haven for latent mutants…

It all seems a little too easy… Henrietta Benjamin would be suspicious from the get go.

GODZILLA VS X-MEN #1

(W) Fabian Nicieza (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Tony Daniel

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! When a robotics firm draws a kaiju's anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of…GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla's attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF THE MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job! ROUND FOUR IN A SERIES OF SIX ONE-SHOT THROWDOWNS! Rated T In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 GWENPOOL #1 (OF 5)

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Stefano Nesi (CA) Chad Hardin

GWENPOOL IS BACK AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN EVER!

Everyone's favorite reality-twister's life is changing, becoming darker…grittier…and bringing her own brand of hyper-violent justice to a battle-strewn NYC! Who is this dark Gwenpool? And what has she got to do with the Spectacular Spider-Man? Guest-starring: Fin Fang Foom AND Jeff the Land Shark – this one will shock you to your core! RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 PHOENIX #11

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Roi Mercado (CA) Lucas Werneck

A BOOMING VOICE SOUNDS ACROSS THE COSMOS…

• …the voice of EGO, THE LIVING PLANET – and he speaks in distress: of a great imbalance! A fracturing! A coming death…And the only one who can stand in its way is the PHOENIX! But that's not all…

• In this all-new arc, JEAN GREY's calling to space and responsibility to the galaxy becomes suddenly, critically personal with the return of a long-lost loved one – whose presence will throw everything Jean knows into total chaos! RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99 UNCANNY X-MEN #14

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

The Uncanny X-Men thought that Haven House was a safe place, a place to call home. But is it more than that? What is the history of the hidden landscape UNDER the Louisiana swampland, and what does it want with the young OUTLIERS? Long-held secrets revealed, and a part of X-history never before shown threatens to break both teams apart! RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #15

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

A "NEW AGE" IS UPON US!

Witness how Hisako's journey through her inner darkness wreaks havoc on her fellow mutants and reality itself! RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #9

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Javier Pina (CA) Martin Coccolo

YOU CAN'T GO HOME AGAIN…

LOGAN begins his new quest after the shocking events of last month's anniversary issue. First stop brings him back to the HOWLETT ESTATE… but he ain't alone! HARPOON and VERTIGO have designs on WOLVERINE…and they're not the only ones!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99 X-FACTOR #10

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR A MUTANT TO SERVE?

• General Mills gives X-Factor one final test of loyalty!

• How will Angel, Pyro and the others complete their mission without selling out their people?

• Can Havok still make a difference?

• And what final secret is X-Factor hiding? RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99 HELLVERINE #6

(W) Ben Percy (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) Kendrick Lim

HELL HULK SMASH!

A new demon sets foot on Earth – and is HELLVERINE even powerful enough to stop its rampage?! Be there for the first full appearance of this "HELL HULK," and watch it smash its way into the Marvel Universe!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: May 14, 2025

SRP: $3.99 ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #4 (OF 9)

(W) Ryan North (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Ben Harvey

• Sensing vulnerability, Dormammu has attacked Earth – and only Doom stands in his way! Dormammu has banished all other heroes to a pocket dimension, leaving Doom to stand alone against the Dark Lord of Chaos.

• But on the other hand…Doom has never needed allies in order to ensure that his will is done.

• It's the ultimate showdown between two titans – with an ending you won't see coming.

• As Earth hangs in the balance, it all comes down to DOOM VERSUS DORMAMMU. RATED T+ In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!