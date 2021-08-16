New Marvel 9/11 Spider-Man Story In Select Comics In September

The following five comic books being published by Marvel Comics on the 8th of September 2021 are having their page pagination increased from 32 pages to 40 pages – Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1 and X-Force #23 for no increased price.

Bleeding Cool understands that this will be to accommodate the story The Four Fives by Joe Quesada and John Romita Jr that we mentioned over the weekend, with Spider-Man and Captain America as a memorial for the events of 9/11 twenty years ago, each issue featuring a cover stamp reading 20 Years, Never Forget. All four titles are going to Final-Order Cut-Off today, in case any comic book stores wanted to increase their orders or if readers wanted to secure their copies. The story will reflect that of Amazing Spider-Man #36 by Joe Michael Straczynski, John Romita Jr, and Scott Hanna, from 2001, now a collectors item, showing the attack with Marvel superheroes helping alongside emergency services, and going through the same emotions many others did.

The Four Fives sees Spider-Man and Captain America revisiting Ground Zero, the pools that replace it, and a tower of light rising from each. While the Bell Of Hope, presented to Trinity Church, in Wall Street, commissioned by the Corporation of London, chimes. Its inscription reads: "To the greater glory of God and in recognition of the enduring links between the City of London and the city of New York. Forged in adversity – September 11, 2001." The bell was cast by The Whitechapel Bell Foundry in east London, which cast the original ring of eight bells for Trinity Church in 1797.

The Four Fives refers to the series of bells that chime when a firefighter dies in the line of duty, the ceremony is known as "Striking the Four Fives", five bell strikes, repeated in four series, with a slight pause between each series. Marvel Creative Director, Joe Quesada, has written firefighter comics before, the story uses this period of time, as it looks back on the events of 9/11. The Four Fives, featuring Spider-Man and Captain America, will appear in select Marvel Comics published on the 8th of September, 2021, Amazing Spider-Man #73, Daredevil #34, Excalibur #23, Ka-Zar: Lord Of The Savage Land #1, and X-Force #23.