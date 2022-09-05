New Mutants #29 Preview: The Search for Scout

The New Mutants have misplaced Scout in this preview of New Mutants #29… and Daken is extremely mad about it. Check out the preview below.

New Mutants #29

by Vita Ayala & Guillermo Sanna, cover by Rafael De Latorre

SIBLING REVIVAL! Gabby and Karma have gone missing…and it's up to Daken and James Proudstar to track them down! Stained by their own sense of failures concerning their respective siblings – Daken's guilt over not being able to protect Gabby from the Shadow King and Warpath's avoidance in reuniting with the recently resurrected John Proudstar – the two must face their own insecurities in order to find the young mutants.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609471402911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609471402921 – NEW MUTANTS 29 REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609471402931 – NEW MUTANTS 29 REIS DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

