A New Page From Joe Quesada's Mystery Marvel Comics Project

Joe Quesada has revealed another full page of whatever his mystery Marvel Comics project will be as well as talking about Stan Lee.

Last year, Joe Quesada posted the following to Facebook, saying "I've been pecking away at a project and keeping it on the down-low. But, I think in 2022 I'll start posting some small bits and pieces. Here's a hint, it involves Marvel superheroes and lots of stuff happens!" And what he posted showed Captain America and Black Panther. Doing… stuff.

Now on his Substack, as well as talking about his first encounter with Stan Lee, Joe Quesada has revealed another full page of whatever project this will be.

Josw Quesada majored in illustration at the School of Visual Arts, and graduated with a BFA in 1984. He became known in the comic book world in the nineties, first for his work for Valiant on comics such as Ninjak and Solar, Man of the Atom. He worked on such as Batman: Sword of Azrael where Quesada co-created the character Azrael with writer Dennis O'Neil, and X-Factor with Peter David, before forming his own company with Jimmy Palmiotti, Event Comics, where they published their creator-owned character, Ash, a firefighter with superpowers. In 1998 he became an editor of the Marvel Knights line. They worked on a number of then-lower-profile characters such as Daredevil, Punisher, The Inhumans, and Black Panther, encouraging experimentation and using his contacts in the independent comics world to bring in creators such as David W. Mack, Mike Oeming, Brian Michael Bendis, Garth Ennis, and Steve Dillon. Quesada and Palmiotti also drew the Daredevil story written by film director Kevin Smith. Quesada was then promoted to editor-in-chief of Marvel in 2000, as he established the Ultimate Comics line at the publisher. He was named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment in 2010 and left his editor-in-chief role in January 2011, being replaced by Axel Alonso. His position was re-titled as executive vice president and creative director in October 2019, when Kevin Feige took the CCO title. He left the publisher in 2021 and has recently seen been making and directing his short film Fly which has been selected by the Richmond International Film Festival and South Texas International Film Festival for this year.

