New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #8 by Zeb Wells, John Romita, Scott Hanna and Marcio Menez. With Spider-Man in his new Spider-Suit. Or a Spider-Man at least. Last issue, we weren't entirely sure who would be wearing it and this issue, the reaction of Norman Osborn, the former Green Goblin, did seem to suggest it might be him.

But it was not to be and, soon enough, Peter Parker was back in the Spider-Man suit, and it's one that comes with a number of cool new gadgets.

A Green Goblin-style Spider-Glider, glowing eyes and… okay not pumpkin bombs…

…. but Spider-eggs, full of little robot spiders. Who will have a million uses, I am sure. Nano-technology, getting into technical equipment and stuffing it up, but in this case temporarily blinding a Vulture will do. All part of Spider-Man's non-lethal technology, that began with the web shooters…

A remote flying "bug" for taking photographs but also providing a bit of a boost, when needed, and with back conduits for strapping in hard…

You'll believe a spider can fly. Or at least shoot through the air with style. Anything else?

Ah, emoticons. Well. this is the future after all. And also, if the need came to it, transforming his face into that of the Green Goblin. Because, as for that issue with Norman Osborn?



Turns our that Norman Osborn is a recovering addict to being a Goblin. And Spider-Man just asked him to hand him the whisky bottle.

Can we call this Chekhov's Green Goblin suit? Because once you bring it up, there is no way Osbon can't succumb and get on the glider at some point in the near future. The question is whether it will be his One Bad Day… But for now, welcome to Team Green Goblin, Spider-Man, I hope you survive the experience.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220867

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

• Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar.

• Is that a GLIDER?!

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: $3.99