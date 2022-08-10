So Who Is Wearing The New Spider-Suit? Peter Parker Or Norman Osborn?

When the first covers for Amazing Spider-Man #8 dropped. Bleeding Cool worked out that this was a new Spider-Suit designed by Norman Osborn for Peter Parker. Because he's nice now.

And in the designs, it certainly looks like Peter Parker is in the suit.

But in today's Amazing Spider-Man '8, just as Norman Osborn is going to offer the suit to Peter.

He walks away, rejecting whatever help Norman Osborn was going to offer.

And so, not wearing the suit, the letters page reflecting the dire danger Spider-Man finds himself in at the end of the comic book. suggests maybe that the suit won't be worn by Peter Parker at all.

It's a tease from Nick Lowe. It may well be a misdrection. But it's certainly a possibility. Norman Osborn, Spider-Man? Subsequent issues to get rather Gobliny after all…

