When the first covers for Amazing Spider-Man #8 dropped. Bleeding Cool worked out that this was a new Spider-Suit designed by Norman Osborn for Peter Parker. Because he's nice now.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

And in the designs, it certainly looks like Peter Parker is in the suit.

So Who Is Wearing The New Spider-Suit? Peter Parker Or Norman Osborn?

But in today's Amazing Spider-Man '8, just as Norman Osborn is going to offer the suit to Peter.

Who Is Wearing The Spider-Suit?

He walks away, rejecting whatever help Norman Osborn was going to offer.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

And so, not wearing the suit, the letters page reflecting the dire danger Spider-Man finds himself in at the end of the comic book. suggests maybe that the suit won't be worn by Peter Parker at all.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7

It's a tease from Nick Lowe. It may well be a misdrection. But it's certainly a possibility. Norman Osborn, Spider-Man? Subsequent issues to get rather Gobliny after all…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #7
MARVEL COMICS
MAY220863
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita
• Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?!
•  One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!
RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022
SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8
MARVEL COMICS
MAY220867
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita
• Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar.
•  Is that a GLIDER?!
RATED T+In Shops: Aug 24, 2022
SRP: $3.99

So Who Is Wearing The New Spider-Suit? Peter Or

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220820
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita
HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!
•  Something happens at the Hellfire Gala that sends Spider-Man and WOLVERINE on a dangerous mission all over creation!
•  That's right – the best duo in comics is back, but who are they fighting, and what (or who) are they fighting for? NO SPOILERS HERE!
RATED T+In Shops: Sep 14, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Who Is Wearing The Spider-Suit?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 (RES)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL220789
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) John Romita
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TIE-IN!
•  It's time for Spider-Man to be judged, and I think we all know which moment in Spidey's history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings.
•  You don't want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.
RATED T+In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Who Is Wearing The Spider-Suit?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11
MARVEL COMICS
AUG220830
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
THE RETURN OF THE HOBGOBLIN! The timing of this goblin's return with Peter working at Oscorp MUST be a coincidence, right? But who is donning the yellow cowl? Roderick Kingsley? Ned Leeds? Flash Thompson? If you know anything about Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about Hobgoblin.
Rated TIn Shops: Oct 12, 2022
SRP: $3.99

Who Is Wearing The Spider-Suit?AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12
MARVEL COMICS
AUG220833
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
GLIDER VS. GLIDER, BOMB VS. BOMB, GOBLIN VS. SPIDER?! Spidey's new costume is going to be tested in a horrifying crucible. If you thought the Tombstone and Vulture fights were rough, YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!!!
Rated TIn Shops: Oct 26, 2022
SRP: $3.99

