New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold

Back in the Silver-Age, Superman would get a new superpower every week. But in recent decades they have been hard to come by. There was his electric blue phase, growing a beard super-fast and the supernova draining event for example. Well, this week it seems we get another.

But today in Action Comics #1046, we see the almost conclusion of the Superman Warworld story, bereft of powers but fighting to inspire a slave rebellion, on a planet where people have been instilled to believe that their slavery is something to be proud of, and to literally place value their chains, Superman proves himself worthy of a brand new power set, with which to fight,

And Superman ready to regain his own legacy. Something that Booster Gold would really like a bit of. He may try to embody the spirit of Superman, but there's someone else he seems to remind everyone of.

As the Tales Of The Human Target one-shot revisits members of the Justice League International especially Booster Gold, who is having quite the problem.

Not for the first time, Indeed, it seems to be quite the reference to a certain episode of the Justice League Unlimited cartoon below…

Gold Lantern. Might as well join them…

ACTION COMICS #1046 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Dale Eaglesham, David Lapham (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The climactic battle for the fate of Warworld is fast approaching, and the Authority is finally reunited…but no longer as allies! As Superman fights to retrieve a mythical ancient weapon that can free the people of Warworld, Natasha Irons, Midnighter, and O.M.A.C. fight for the souls of their own teammates. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude: it's all hands on deck as the entire Super-family joins forces to recover the Genesis fragment from one of Superman's earliest classic enemies!

Retail: $4.99

In-Store Date: 08/23/2022 TALES OF THE HUMAN TARGET #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A GREG SMALLWOOD (MR)

(W) Tom King (A) Various (CA) Greg Smallwood

Art by Mikel Janin, Rafael Albuquerque, Kevin Maguire and Greg Smallwood Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics' top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor's poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/23/2022