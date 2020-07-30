New Rafael Albuquerque Comic Funny Creek Announced By ComiXology

ComiXology Originals previously announced a collaboration with Stout Club Entertainment, and it will now kick off this August with the release of Funny Creek, a new all-ages comic written by the co-creator of American Vampire, Rafael Albuquerque. The five-issue, all-ages series is about what happens when a child's obsession with a fictional character goes too far, which sounds a lot like what's happening every day on Comic Book Twitter. Albuquerque is joined by co-writer Rafael Scavone, artist Eduardo Medeiros, colorist by Priscilla Tramontano, letterer by Bernardo Brice, and editor Bis Stringer Horne. The series will be released simultaneously in English and Portuguese and is one of four comics in this deal with Stout Club, which is a collective of creatives including the above Funny Creek team as well as Mateus Santolouco.

This series, which will tell an emotionally poignant tale about a time of innocence darkened by tragedy, follows a girl named Lily as she enters the world of her favorite cartoon. It's a coming-of-age tale about self-realization and how, when a long journey is complete, one must always come back home. Along with this press release, Funny Creek writers Rafael Albuquerque & Rafael Scavone said:

"Funny Creek is a very dear project that we've been planning for years with Eduardo Medeiros, our longtime friend and partner in the Stout Club. In many ways, it's a story about friendship. It's also a story about growing up in a culture that idolizes violence, a place we all have been as children. It's a very special project for the three of us, a story we believe needs to be told."

Albuquerque, who will finish his long-running series American Vampire with writer Scott Snyder starting this October, added:

"We've wanted to collaborate in a new project for a long time and finally decided on a book aimed for young readers, which is not our comfort zone at all. While brainstorming ideas, heavy subjects kept coming to our minds, and we decided that we should not avoid, but embrace them—figuring out how an 8-year old kid would deal with things like loss, guilt and grief. That was the path where we found something unique and interesting for both young and mature audiences."

Funny Creek is set to focus on the depiction of violence in society and fiction, and how this can be interpreted by a child trying to find ways to cope after being traumatized by grief. Scavone, who is known for his work on Wonder Woman, All-Star Batman, and Hitgirl added:

"Guilt is a tough subject for adults to deal with, but it's even harder from a child's point of view. The most beautiful in how children communicate — and the most challenging to someone trying to represent it! — is that it is absolutely simple, and yet so rich in meanings. I faced many of my dilemmas as a young and as an adult Rafael, while writing this story. And each time I see Eduardo's unique art over my script it gives me a sense of magic and growing up."

Medeiros, who readers may recognize from Gotham Academy, ended the teaser for the new series by saying: "Courage, Loyalty, and Joy!"

We could use a little more of that in our world, and certainly in our fiction. Funny Creek debuts on Comixology on August 4th and will release weekly.