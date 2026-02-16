Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Silverhawks, thundercats

New ThunderCats X SilverHawks Character, Chromium, From Dynamite

New ThunderCats X SilverHawks Character, Chromium, From Dynamite Entertainment, in March 2026

Article Summary ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover launches March 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment with major new twists.

New SilverHawk, Chromium, debuts in the prelude special and plays a key role in the main crossover event.

Written by Ed Brisson with character design by Declan Shalvey, Chromium leads a new era for the SilverHawks.

With classic villain Mon*Star gone, Chromium and teammates must battle new threats across the ThunderVerse.

"The latest member of the SilverHawks glides into the team, as the mysterious Chromium first appears in the prelude special release ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War, releasing March 18 and written by Ed Brisson (SilverHawks, ThunderCats Lost). Created by superstar and comics franchise flagship captain Declan Shalvey, Chromium is set to then splash into the main crossover event in a huge way in ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1. Mob boss Mon*Star is off the table, as seen in the terrific ten issues of SilverHawks with Brisson at the helm. With a power vacuum left in his wake, criminals from across the cosmos are moving in and it's up to the SilverHawks to stop them. With their resources stretched thin, the team is increasing its ranks and brings in the new recruit Chromium. Brought under the silvery wings of Quicksilver, the veteran and rookie will face a trial by fire in Road to War. Then in the first official chapter of the crossover in the Shalvey written and drawn ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1, Chromium joins a team of Quicksilver and The Copper Kid on an impromptu mission defying Stargazer's orders to investigate an anomaly in a long-dormant base in a quarantined sector. As they land on the forbidden planet, they'll find themselves confronted by a fearsome band of strange, cat-like warriors and in a fight for their lives!

"After seeing what Ed had developed with this new SilverHawks lore (the team we recognise assembling after the old guard), it's been great to build on that with this new character of the next generation starting with Chromium, much like how Ed built on our ThunderCats comics lore with characters like Neko and Scorpius, etc," said Declan Shalvey. Ed Brisson added, "We're expanding the SilverHawks and I couldn't be more excited! Chromium is the first of the new generation, but he's not the last! The impact of these new SIlverHawks on the team is going to be a big part of what this crossover is about. Declan did an incredible job designing Chromium, then I swooped in and stole him to use in Road To War."

And claiming this as the first appearance and early adventures of Chromiu, a brand-new character in their ThunderVerse mythos…

