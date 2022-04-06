New Weekly Black Hammer Comic Launched on Substack Today

A new weekly comic book series set in the Black Hammer universe launched on Substack today, with presumed plans to eventually print collected editions at Dark Horse Comics in the future, though that isn't explicitly mentioned in the press release. That press release from Dark Horse revealed the news that Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda will bring together "a host of creators to tell self-contained stories of beloved Black Hammer characters Colonel Randall Weird and Dr. James Robinson."

Jeff Lemire first teased these plans last August when he launched his Substack, Tales from the Farm. At the time, Lemire said:

There will also be a number of new Black Hammer stories available exclusively to subscribers as well! I'm collaborating with a number of exciting creators to create some new Black Hammer short stories that I'll publish here over the next year. There will also be one larger Black Hammer story as well, a full-length Colonel Weird comic co-written by Barbalien: Red Planet and House of Slaughter writer Tate Brombal and fully painted by my good friend Ray Fawkes.

Indeed, that story by Tate Brombal and Ray Fawkes is anchoring the new series, but the weekly series will also feature stories by a massive list of creators including Ariela Kristantina, Andrea Sorrentino, Marguerite Sauvage, Yuko Shimizu, Dani, Tyler Bence, Nick Robles, Shawn Kuruneru, and Tyler Crook. In the press release today, Lemire said, "Colonel Weird continues to take on a life of his own as both a fan favourite and my own personal favourite Black Hammer character. It's a wonderful, strange dream come true to see so many talented artists interpreting the Colonel, and Tate and Ray have done a great job anchoring the whole thing and building a surprising new chapter that fans will love."

"I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet to be welcomed back into the Black Hammer universe!" shouted Tate Brombal in that same press release. "And this time nothing is off-limits, as we take this unlikely duo across worlds and genres in a project that could only be possible in this format. It's truly a dream come true for a writer to work with so many artists of this caliber. And from the beginning, Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda was designed to be the best possible canvas for our artists to cut loose and showcase their art form. So, strap in for a breathtaking, formative tale that is integral to who Colonel Weird and Doctor Andromeda become. Fans of Black Hammer and the comics medium will NOT want to miss out on this!"

Check out the synopsis and cover below, and find the first issue on Substack now.

Space-faring adventurer Colonel Weird sets forth on a journey to save his superhero colleagues from their rural purgatory by entering the Para-Zone only to find himself paired with the much much younger Doctor Andromeda on a series of fantastical adventures through assorted worlds and dimensions!