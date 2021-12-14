Who's In The New X-Force Comic From Marvel For Destiny Of X?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bleeding Cool gets the word of just who might be in the new relaunch of X-Force #1 from Marvel, as part of the Destiny Of X books. Odds are that it will continue from the current X-Force comics, and probably written by Benjamin Percy. Will have members Wolverine, Deadpool, Omega Red, Colossus, Forge, Domino, and The Beast. And will be tackling the secrets and monsters lying under Krakoa – both literally and figuratively. Might we see the digging up of Sabretooth? Or might we have a mutant assassin team led by Omega Red going after the Russian forces being resurrected by an evil Cerebro? Okay, the speculation is getting wild here, let's get back to what we know.

Second Krakoan Age Of X-Men Announced - Destiny Of X Titles
Destiny Of X promo piece by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho for Marvel.

Here's the current guesslist – and you can see out working out on Knights Of X right here.

  • X-Men –  Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, and Javier Pilla 
  • New MutantsVita Ayala?
  • MaraudersSteve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini.
  • X-Force – still Benjamin Percy?
  • Wolverine – still Benjamin Percy?
  • Legion Of XSi Spurrier? Bob Quinn? Previously teased as Legionnaires?
  • Knights Of Xor the Knights Of The Ten Realms. Tini Howard? Rod Reis?
  • Immortal X-Men –  Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck.
  • X-Men Rednot Tom Taylor. Al Ewing?, a new version of SWORD dealing with the Arakkii X-Men, led by Regent of Sol, Storm, and set on the terraformed planet of Mars?

We also have Sabretooth by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk, Gambit by Chris Claremont, and Secret X-Men by Tini Howard and Francesco Mobili, otherwise known as Loser X-Men, to run alongside Destiny Of X

X-Force, conceived by Rob Liefeld, first appeared in New Mutants #100 in April 1991 and then in its own series called X-Force. An offshoot of the X-Men, X-Force takes a more militant and aggressive approach towards its enemies… which now appear to be Russian in nature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.