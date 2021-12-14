Who's In The New X-Force Comic From Marvel For Destiny Of X?

Bleeding Cool gets the word of just who might be in the new relaunch of X-Force #1 from Marvel, as part of the Destiny Of X books. Odds are that it will continue from the current X-Force comics, and probably written by Benjamin Percy. Will have members Wolverine, Deadpool, Omega Red, Colossus, Forge, Domino, and The Beast. And will be tackling the secrets and monsters lying under Krakoa – both literally and figuratively. Might we see the digging up of Sabretooth? Or might we have a mutant assassin team led by Omega Red going after the Russian forces being resurrected by an evil Cerebro? Okay, the speculation is getting wild here, let's get back to what we know.

Here's the current guesslist – and you can see out working out on Knights Of X right here.

X-Men – Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, and Javier Pilla

and New Mutants – Vita Ayala?

Marauders – Steve Orlando and Eleonora Carlini.

and X-Force – still Benjamin Percy ?

? Wolverine – still Benjamin Percy?

Legion Of X – Si Spurrier ? Bob Quinn ? Previously teased as Legionnaires?

? ? Previously teased as Legionnaires? Knights Of X – or the Knights Of The Ten Realms. Tini Howard ? Rod Reis?

? Immortal X-Men – Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck.

X-Men Red – not Tom Taylor. Al Ewing?, a new version of SWORD dealing with the Arakkii X-Men, led by Regent of Sol, Storm, and set on the terraformed planet of Mars?

We also have Sabretooth by Victor LaValle and Leonard Kirk, Gambit by Chris Claremont, and Secret X-Men by Tini Howard and Francesco Mobili, otherwise known as Loser X-Men, to run alongside Destiny Of X…

X-Force, conceived by Rob Liefeld, first appeared in New Mutants #100 in April 1991 and then in its own series called X-Force. An offshoot of the X-Men, X-Force takes a more militant and aggressive approach towards its enemies… which now appear to be Russian in nature.