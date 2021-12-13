Tom Taylor, Now Exclusively At DC Comics

Well, I suppose that is further proof that Tom Taylor is not writing X-Men Red for Marvel Comics. And that Al Ewing probably is. Tom Taylor posted to social media the news that he has signed an exclusive comic book contract with DC Comics, tweeting out "I'm excited to announce that I have signed an exclusive contract with DC Comics. I've been a freelancer for pretty much my entire working life and this is the longest contract I've ever signed. Getting to tell stories of my heroes AND security? Pretty amazing. I can't wait to share everything we have planned for the future (you'll see). Up, up and away."

Exclusive contracts usually only cover work-for-hire comic books, which means that it is likely that Tom Taylor's other work for other publishers such as Seven Secrets at Boom Studios. It's more to restrict potential work for Marvel Comics. And also give the man some security at DC Comics. Tom Taylor has been a jewel in their crown for some time, taking what appeared as unlikely success stories and turning them into just that, with Injustice: Gods Among Us being the most obvious example of that. He has mostly worked on the fringes of the DC Comics Universe, but with current runs on Nightwing and Superman: Son Of Kal-El getting mainstream attention and Dark Knights Of Steel also grabbing biog sales. With his dance card also including Netflix's The Deep, the series he created for them, clearly DC Comics has decided now is the time to not let him write Wolverine on Mars, or whatever. An exclusive contract also generally means a guarantee of a certain amount of work, so expect plenty more Tom Taylor projects to come from DC Comics. As for his current Marvel project, Dark Ages, that was a pandemic-delayed project and it is likely he finished writing all of that a long time ago. Just don't expect a sequel now.

Exclusive contracts have been on the wane of late, at both DC and Marvel. A number were dropped alongside editorial firings over the last few years. Including Brian Bendis at DC Comics. Could this be the start of a new creative gold rush for Marvel and DC?