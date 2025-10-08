Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

New Zorro Comics With Howard Chaykin & Jorge Fornés From Alien Books

Two New Zorro Comics, one by Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés, another by Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti, from Alien Books and IDW

Article Summary Two new Zorro comic mini-series announced for 2026 from Alien Books and IDW Publishing.

Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés launch a classic Zorro adventure versus Napoleon Bonaparte.

Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti introduce Zorro’s modern-day descendant in Los Angeles.

Series promise fresh takes and top talent, expanding the Zorro legacy for new generations.

Zorro by Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés and Zorro's Legacy by Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti are two new comic book series launching from Alien Books in 2026, both announced today on Retailer Day at New York Comic Con. Building on the success of their Zorro Remastered crowdfunding campaign from earlier this year, two new comic book mini-series starring the masked avenger Zorro will be produced in collaboration with the team at Zorro Productions, Inc. and sold to direct market comic shops next year through Alien's sub-distribution partnership with IDW Publishing.

The first mini-series, titled Zorro, will launch in April 2026 from the team of Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés. The series will follow Don Diego de la Vega as the crime-fighting Avenger faces off against Napoleon Bonaparte. "I grew up with Zorro, the television series, the comics, the Fairbanks and Power pictures–and loved them all," says Howard Chaykin. "I'm delighted to have had the opportunity to tell a Zorro story that takes our hero on an adventure a world away from the hills of San Capistrano." "Howard Chaykin is one of my favorite creators in both writing and drawing," explains artist Jorge Fornés. "I hadn't had the opportunity to work with him until now, and I didn't want to pass it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that we're able to collaborate on this book."

'Zorro's Legacy', launching in June 2026, pairs Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti as they explore the adventures of a modern-day descendant of Zorro in Los Angeles and his quest to live up to his newly discovered heroic roots in a grounded series perfect for fans of mature, street-level stories. "Zorro is a great hero, and his legacy is as relevant as it's always been," said writer Dan Abnett. "And Aaron's a great artist. It's a pleasure to be working with him to explore this classic character and carry that legacy forward into new adventures and daring exploits for today's readership." "Zorro is a classic adventure character that everyone knows," adds artist Aaron Lopresti. "I am thrilled to be involved in bringing a modernized version of him to life in this mini-series with Dan!"

"Zorro is one of my all-time favorite heroes and it's a dream come true to be working with comic industry legends like Howard Chaykin, Jorge Fornés, Dan Abnett and Aaron Lopresti on these new series," explains Alien Books Director and Editor-in-Chief Matias Timarchi. "We are building something truly special for both Zorro and comic book fans to enjoy and can't wait to share more about our plans." John Gertz, President of Zorro Productions, Inc. stated, "We have consistently leveraged a fresh, innovative approach and top talent to continually enrich the Zorro universe, brand, and franchise. Our collaboration with Alien Books is a thrilling new chapter, demonstrating Zorro's adaptability as they create a compelling new take on the legend that will expand the traditional canon for a whole new generation of fans."

