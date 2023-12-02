Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: forbidden planet, gosh comics, london, waterstones

Next Saturday Is A Monster Comics Day In London

Saturday the 9th of December brings three signings a major comics award and family workshops at the British Museum to London.

Article Summary Massive Comics Day hits London on December 9th with signings and workshops.

Meet comics creators John Allison, Crom, and more at Gosh Comics.

Forbidden Planet hosts Rivers Of London: Here Be Dragons signing event.

British Museum offers Family Workshops on creating fantastic comics.

I was preparing my regular Things To Do In London If You Like Comics list for December 2023. More than anything, I use it as a guide for myself, but I know some visiting Editor-In-Chiefs have found it very handy. Today is Saturday the 2nd of December and, while there is some stuff on, there's nothing to compare to what's coming next Saturday in the centre of London. Three signings. Two of which are happening at the same time. Family workshops from an A-Lister at the British Museum. And more…

So we have the Great British Bump-Off signing with John Allison at Gosh Comics from 1 until 2 pm, followed by a Birdking Volume 2 signing with Crom from 2 till 3pm. While at Forbidden Planet on the other side of Charing Cross Road to Gosh, Ben Aaronovitch, James Swallow & Andrew Cartmel signing Rivers Of London: Here Be Dragons also from 2 to 3 pm. Fantasy comics fans will have to time a mad dash between the two.

That's if they are not at the British Museum for one of two Family Workshops: Fantastic Comics with Neill Cameron, off of Mega Robo Bros, from 10.30am till noon and then again from 1 pm to 2.30 pm.

There may be some late-night shenanigans in the usual places too. And if you find yourself asleep in Soho Square after all that, well there's a comics mart on the Sunday morning after. And The First Graphic Novel Award 2023 on the Monday.,..

The Great British Bump-Off signing with John Allison Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho 1-2pm.

The Great British Bump-Off presents us a rather unique premise, a murder mystery taking place on the set of a TV baking competition. Copies come with a very special bookplate with a complete a baking recipe for you to try.You can pre-order the signed bookplate edition for mail-order or collection.

Birdking Volume 2 signing with Crom, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 2-3pm

In Birdking Volume 2, we follow the journey of Bianca and Birdking as they continue their path towards the fabled Atlus, set on making it through the treacherous mountain lands of Hinnom alive. Each copy comes with an exclusive to Gosh! sticker sheet that Crom put together. You can pre-order a signed copy from Gosh for collection or mail-order.

Ben Aaronovitch, James Swallow & Andrew Cartmel signing Rivers Of London: Here Be Dragons, Forbidden Planet, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 2-3pm.

Some say a dangerous monster is at large above the streets of London. A monster red in tooth and claw, with wings, and fire for breath. And its name… Wyvern! Collecting together the critically acclaimed original four-issue mini-series with exclusive bonus material, included a script to art comparison, covers gallery and a collection of the backup articles from the four comics

Family Workshops: Fantastic Comics with Neill Cameron, British Museum, Bloomsbury, 10.30am-Noon

Dragons! Dinosaurs! Norse gods fighting jellyfish! In space! From fantastical creatures to far-off futures, comics artist Neill Cameron (Mega Robo Bros, Donut Squad) will show you how to harness the power of your imagination to create brilliant new ideas and characters. Then learn how to turn those ideas into a comic! Pencils and paper provided, BYO imagination! This event is suitable for children ages 6+

Family Workshops: Fantastic Comics with Neill Cameron, British Museum, Bloomsbury, 1-2.30pm

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 10th of December

London Comic Mart December 2023, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, 11-4pm, £5 before noon, free after.

The London Comic Mart; an established event that's been running for over 30 years in one form or another, longer than I have been in London.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!