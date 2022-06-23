NFCC's Greg Hopkins & Mad Cave's Manny Castellanos Join Boom Studios

Boom Studios announced today that it has promoted and hired several employees in the Sales and Marketing teams. And there were some familiar faces all around.

Greg Hopkins has joined as Boom Studios' Retail Sales Coordinator. Hopkins joins Boom Studios after owning a comic shop , producing and distributing comic exclusives for artists including Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Derrick Chew, Kunkka, Ejikure, Alan Quah, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Leirix. Hopkins also owned and operated North Florida Comic Con for six years. He was also co-creator of Comic Conline, wherein he teamed up to produce 3-day online conventions to help bring creators support after conventions were shut down to the pandemic.

Manny Castellanos has joined Boom as Sales Coordinator. Castellanos was previously Director of Retail-Sales Development for publisher Mad Cave Studios from 2018 – 2022, where he established a communicative relationship with the direct market and directed the sales campaigns for comic book series such as Nottingham and The Last Session.

Harley Salbacka has been promoted to Sales Lead. Salbacka joined Boom Studios as a Retail Sales Coordinator in 2021 where she oversaw a variety of responsibilities in the comic book specialty and book markets. Previously, Harley was Sales & Marketing Representative at Humanoids and prior to that spent five years in comics retail.

Breanna Sarpy has been promoted to Manager, Digital Marketing & Advertising. Sarpy began as a Boom Studios' Executive Assistant in 2018, before moving to the Marketing team where she took on various aspects of Boom Studios' digital growth initiatives and advertising, including hosting the company's video interview series, BoomChat.

"We're excited to welcome such incredible people to our team at the same time as the folks that helped BOOM! Studios' reach greater heights than ever are recognized for their contributions," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, Boom Studios. "The growth and success of our titles over the last year speak for themselves, and we couldn't ask for a better group of talented marketing and sales professionals to promote our ambitious slate in the second half of 2022, support our amazing creators in getting the word out about their amazing projects, and build the company's future."