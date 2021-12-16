Nick Dragotta & Caleb Goellner's Ghost Cage From Image in March 2022

East Of West co-creator and artist Nick Dragotta is writing a new comic book series drawn by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Caleb Goellner, Ghost Cage from Image Comics.

In Ghost Cage, when his megacorp power plant falls under attack by terrorists, the super-scientist who revolutionized and controls all energy on Earth sends his ultimate creation (and an adequate employee) in to destroy his most monstrous secrets.,"Finishing up East of West, I felt ready to start writing and drawing my own comics. Caleb Goellner agreed to co-write with me, and we cooked up Ghost Cage. We set out to make something that feels immediate, urgent, so it's in screen-toned black and white, hot off the drawing board. We wanted to let the story breathe, so we went with 44-page issues. And lastly, we wanted to tell a story that will make us examine the things we sacrifice on a daily basis, the bits of us that we give up to survive," said Dragotta. "I love drawing characters that are up against all odds. One character Doyle in particular, her greatest strength is her heart, and SAM, our ultimate weapon, is going to learn all about that from her. I'm trying to push the fast-paced action and cool characters I'm known for. If you liked East of West, my art and storytelling from that series, you'll dig this book. It's even got a little existential dread and a white tower… Caleb and I are making a book exactly like we want to do it, and all at Image Comics for their 30th Anniversary. Don't miss it." Goellner added: "In an era of algorithim-ized apathy and doomscroll-driven depression, we created Ghost Cage to re-energize you, heart and soul. Ghost Cage will pit personifications of humankind's unquenchable thirst for power against one another for your entertainment. Ghost Cage will make fun of your boss's boss. Ghost Cage will remind you to care. Ghost Cage will make you feel alive!"

Rus Wooten designs and letters Ghost Cage, Frank Martin Jr. will work with Dragotta on covers, and former Image staffer David Brothers will edit the series. The three, extra-length, issue miniseries is set to launch from Image Comics on the 23rd of March 2022.

ABOUT NICK DRAGOTTA

Nick Dragotta is the artist and co-creator, along with writer Jonathan Hickman, of the breakout hit of 2013, East of West at Image Comics. Dragotta has also worked on The Fantastic Four, FF, X-Statix, Captain America, Spider-Man, The X-Men, Batman, Superman, and many other top Marvel and DC characters.

ABOUT CALEB GOELLNER

Caleb Goellner is an Eisner Award-winning editor and Webby and Telly Award-winning writer. He's a co-creator of the Tapas Media original Rest Area 51, and has written Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic The Hedgehog stories for IDW Publishing, along with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and The Amazing World of Gumball stories for BOOM! Studios.

ABOUT IMAGE COMICS

Image Comics is a comic book and graphic novel publisher founded in 1992 by a collective of bestselling artists. Image has since gone on to become one of the largest comics publishers in the United States. Image currently has six individuals on the Board of Directors: Robert Kirkman, Erik Larsen, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino, and Eric Stephenson. It consists of five major houses: Todd McFarlane Productions, Top Cow Productions, Shadowline Comics, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Central. Image publishes comics and graphic novels in nearly every genre, sub-genre, and style imaginable. It offers science fiction, fantasy, romance, horror, crime fiction, historical fiction, humor and more by the finest artists and writers working in the medium today. For more information, visit www.imagecomics.com.