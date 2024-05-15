Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nico minoru, peach momoko, runaways, storm, ultimate x-men

Nico Minoru Arrives Early, In Ultimate X-Men #3 Today

The nature of Ultimate X-Men is beginning to emerge; a bunch of school friends discovering each other and creating their own team in Japan.

The nature of Ultimate X-Men is beginning to emerge; rather than a team of mutants gathered by a professor at a school, it is a bunch of school friends discovering each other and creating their own team in Japan. And an allegory of how we all discover our own tribe in such learning establishments, confronted with kids who are very different to us, but finding common threads.

So in today's Ultimate X-Men #3 by Peach Momoko, as Hisako Ichiki has discovered Mei Igarashi, or Meystorm, inspired by the Storm character from Ultimate Black Panther…

… now they have been discovered by Nico Minoru, appearing one issue earlier that solicited. Created as a Japanese-American character for the Marvel Universe in 2003 by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona for Runaways #1, in that series, she was the daughter of dark wizards who inherited her parents' magical aptitude, able to summon the Staff of One from her chest when she bleeds, allowing Nico to bend magic.

She was played by Lyrica Okano in the Disney+ series Runaways, and will be played in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, by Grace Song. And now getting a Japanese mutant version of the character for Ultimate X-Men courtesy of Peach Momoko.

With Noriko Ashida, or Surge, to follow in upcoming issues of the series. Ultimate X-Men #3 is published today.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240589

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE MYSTERIOUS MAYSTORM, REVEALED!

Maystorm's origin! Mei Igarashi was a regular girl until she discovered her unusual abilities and her hair changed from brown to white… And how she came to idolize a mysterious freedom fighter in Africa who also harnesses the power of the storm!

Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

APR240675

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

NEW MUTANTS! Hisako and Mei's classmate, Nico Minoru, has figured out that these two girls possess unusual abilities… But they're not the only ones! Hisako's world gets a whole lot bigger in ULTIMATE X-MEN #4! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE X-MEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240723

(W) Peach Momoko (A/CA) Peach Momoko

THE NEW MUTANTS FACE THEIR FIRST ENEMY!

Maystorm isn't the only mutant with electric powers – and Noriko Ashida is here to make sure she knows it! A fun summer festival turns haunted and dangerous as spirits and surges collide! PLUS: The shadow who has been haunting Armor finally reveals his true face!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

