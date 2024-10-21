Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Magma Comix

Night of Slashers, Day of Dead Girl in Magma January 2024 Solicits

Night of the Slashers #4 by Cavan Scott concludes with a thrilling horror-packed finale!

Day of the Dead Girl #4 dives into cultural magic and vengeful witches with Aimee Garcia and AJ Mendez.

Acclaimed artists Paul Fry and Belen Culebras offer captivating covers and intense artwork.

Magma Comix made lots of announcements at New York Comic Con, but also have their January 2025 solicits and solicitations as usual. No launches for January, but Night Of The Slashers by Cavan Scott and Paul Fry, and Day Of The Dead Girl #4 continuing from Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez and Belen Culebras. And always good to see Alison Sampson turning up, even just on cover duty.

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #4 CVR A PAUL FRY (MR)

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #4 CVR B TONY FLEECS VAR (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Paul Fry

It's always darkest before dawn. Lara and her friends have discovered the truth about the Night of the Slashers, but one final last twist of the knife remains. No one gets out of this one unscathed! Final twist! Final issue! Final girl! New York Times bestselling writer Cavan Scott (Union Jack the Ripper, Star Wars: The High Republic) and Paul Fry (Spider-Man 2099, Green Arrow & Black Canary) bring the gore in the ultimate horror-loving slasher-fest! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/15/2025

DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #4 CVR A BELEN CULEBRAS (MR)

DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #4 CVR B ALISON SAMPSON (MR)

(W) Aimee Garcia & AJ Mendez (A/CA) Belen Culebras

Sam buries her grief, as she's forced to embrace her cultural magic to stop a vengeful witch from trapping souls on the final night of The Day of the Dead festival. Will rookie bruja Sam and the ragtag coven unlock Sam's power, before the souls of the innocent are corrupted forever? The writing team of New York Times bestselling author and retired professional wrestler A.J. Mendez (Crazy Is My Superpower) & writer and actress Aimee Garcia (Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World) and Spanish artist Belen Culebras take you on the journey of a skeptic coming to grips with her supernatural heritage. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/22/2025

