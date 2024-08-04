Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: new warriors, Night Thrasher, nova, omnibus

Night Thrasher And Nova Get Their Own New Warriors Omnibus

Marvel is packaging other stories featuring characters from the original New Warriors, into their own New Warriors spinoff Omnibus.

It looks like Marvel Comics is bringing back New Warriors next year with a brand new line-up, with some characters from the New Champions variant covers and Spider-Woman, others like Juggernaut Kid and Spider-Boy, and new characters we are yet to be introduced to. But as Marvel is putting the original New Warriors run into Omnibus form, so they are packaging other stories featuring characters from the original New Warriors, into their own New Warriors spinoff Omnibus. And in July next year, that means spinoff stories featuring Nova and Night Thrasher, as well as Darkhawk and Ultra-Girl.

NEW WARRIORS: NOVA & NIGHT THRASHER OMNIBUS

Fabian Nicieza, Dan Slott, Kurt Busiek, Mark Bagley, Javier Saltares

July 22, 2025 $150 1320 pages

The New Warriors were one of the most exciting young hero teams of the late 80s and early 90s, and this omnibus focuses on two of their biggest breakout stars – Nova and Night Thrasher! As the Warriors' old enemies, the Folding Circle, make moves in Madripoor, colliding with a crimelord named Aardwolf, Night Thrasher and his lover, Silhouette, find themselves in the middle! Thrasher comes to deadly blows with his own brother, teams up with the Black Panther and, with help from Rage, faces the fury of the Hulk! Meanwhile, Nova rockets into action against foes old and new — including grudge rematches with the Corruptor and Diamondhead! Nova fights alongside the Thing, She-Hulk and Ant-Man — and is recruited by Nick Fury for a space mission that puts him at odds with the Inhumans! Plus: Thrasher and Nova share team-ups with Spider-Man! Darkhawk fights alongside the New Warriors! And Ultra-Girl makes her dazzling debut! COLLECTING: Night Thrasher (1993) 1 (B story), 2-10, 13-21; Nova (1994) 1-5, 8-16; Fantastic Four (1961) 356; Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 351-358; Darkhawk (1991) 26-27 (A stories), 28-29; Web of Spider-Man (1985) 109 (A story); Iron Man (1968) 303; Spider-Man: Friends and Enemies (1995) 1-4; Ultragirl (1996) 1-3

