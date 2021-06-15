Nightwing #81 – Mystery Of Mayor Melinda Zucco, Revealed (Spoilers)

Last week, Bleeding Cool ran a little Gotham Gossip regarding the Nightwing comic book and its cast members, in stories currently told by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo. We didn't realise that it would be addressed quite so soon, but Nightwing #81 is out today, and it does what some hoped, and others feared. Green light all the way.

In recent issues of the new Nightwing comic book, we have been introduced to the new mayor of Bludhaven, Melinda Zucco, the estranged daughter of Tony Zucco, part of the Zucco family of Bludhaven and seen working for the Marini crime family. The usual political and crime family corruption. Or so we thought.

Today, DC Comics has published something that explodes her family lineage… and others besides. As Nightwing #81 gets into her relationship with Dick Grayson and it turns out that she has a big secret she leaves till the very end.

Instead, she is revealed as the daughter of John Grayson. And so happens to be Dick Grayson's long-lost sister – or half-sister. Maybe we will find out more in a month. Created by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, Mayor Melinda Zucco's only two appearances so far have been Nightwing #78 and #79, collector fans, but I guess she will appear in a lot more comic books to come. As of yesterday, copies of Nightwing #78 have now sold on eBay for $35 and more. With Nightwing #82 promising to clear this all up…

NIGHTWING #81 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Dick Grayson trades out his escrima sticks for a magnifying glass and a sleuth hat to investigate Blüdhaven's new mayor, Melinda Zucco, and find out how the daughter of the man who murdered Dick's parents came to power in Nightwing's city. But his investigative adventure is cut short when he comes face to face with the most horrendous villain in the history of Blüdhaven—HEARTLESS. Retail: $3.99

NIGHTWING #82 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Melinda Zucco's connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson's parents wasn't a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda's ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless. Retail: $3.99