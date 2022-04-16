Nightwing #91 Preview: Ric Grayson's Revenge

Nightwing and The Flash get some revenge on KGBeast for that whole "Ric" storyline in this preview of Nightwing #91. Look, none of us enjoyed that, but it's time to let it go, Ric– we mean, Dick. Oh, damn it! Okay, take him out! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #91

DC Comics

0222DC105

0222DC106 – Nightwing #91 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Trying to save a city that's even more beyond saving than Gotham is no small task, and even someone like Nightwing needs a day off to relax with his best friend and to recharge—but when your best friend is Wally West, a.k.a. the Flash, a "recharge" might not end up being so relaxing!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

