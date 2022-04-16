Nightwing #91 Preview: Ric Grayson's Revenge

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Nightwing and The Flash get some revenge on KGBeast for that whole "Ric" storyline in this preview of Nightwing #91. Look, none of us enjoyed that, but it's time to let it go, Ric– we mean, Dick. Oh, damn it! Okay, take him out! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #91
DC Comics
0222DC105
0222DC106 – Nightwing #91 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo
Trying to save a city that's even more beyond saving than Gotham is no small task, and even someone like Nightwing needs a day off to relax with his best friend and to recharge—but when your best friend is Wally West, a.k.a. the Flash, a "recharge" might not end up being so relaxing!
In Shops: 4/19/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.