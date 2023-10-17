Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Bea Bennett, Bludhaven, Captain Blud, nightwing

Nightwing's Beatrice 'Bea' Bennett, Captain Blüd, Revealed (Spoilers)

Beatrice Bennett, or Bea, was introduced in Nightwing #50, running the bar that Nightwing, shot in the head and calling himself Ric Gray.

Beatrice Bennett, or Bea, was introduced in Nightwing #50, running the bar that Nightwing, shot in the head and calling himself Ric Gray rather than Dick Grayson, was hanging out. It was a brief introduction written by Benjamin Percy.

And when it began, there was nothing more to his bartender than this, though she did seem to have contacts all over the place.

That came with Scott Lobdell's take on the character, making her a romantic interest for Grayson, as well as establishing her as someone who could handle herself…

… and who, it seems, had quite a lot of friends.

But especially this one.

Not that there weren't complications along the way…

Ric Gray got his memory and his mind back, becoming Dick Grayson again, and taking on the lessons of Batman…

….and doing the indecent thing.

This was the last we heard of Bea Bennett for some time.

The character reverted to the standard Dick Grayson as Tom Taylor took over writing the title with Bruno Redondo to Eisner winning success. And Bea was no more… until last month. Nightwing #106. With a flashback showing one of her "too many friends", the Quartermaster.

With Nightwing in the present day, getting in trouble, and then kidnapped.

And Bea Bennett revealed in a brand new form, Captain Blüd.

Today's Nightwing #107, set two years after the events of Ric Grayson, reveals Bea to be something much more. And maybe someone that Dick shouldn't have dismissed so readily or heartily…

Turns out Bea is an immortal warrior type who was running a bar all along. Probably quite a surprise to Scott Lobdell. Oh, and that Blüdhaven is actually named after her. Quite the retcon. But while Gothamologist's minds are reeling, Dick Grayson gets a new costime.

Well, looks like she wants to see him again, at least. If only in that…

NIGHTWING #107 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Bruno Redondo

JUMP ON BOARD THE EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED SERIES! Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life is not for Nightwing! When Nightwing's investigation into who left the vault under his name leads him to discover a mysterious group behind the Hold, his past come back to haunt him in the form of the Hold's leader… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 NIGHTWING #108 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Bruno Redondo

Amid Nightwing's investigation of the mystery behind the secret society called the Hold and their connection to the origin of Bludhaven, Dick runs into his old flame Bea Bennett! Is Bea back to confront Nightwing for some closure, or is she somehow related to the secret pirate society? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023 NIGHTWING #109 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (TITANS BEAST WORLD)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) Bruno Redondo

THE DRAMATIC CONCLUSION TO NIGHTWING'S PIRATE QUEST! Nightwing learns the truth behind the secret pirate society, and his relationship with Bea Bennett changes forever. Plus, an all-new adventure begins in the backups. What's going on with Beast Boy, and why is everyone turning into animals? The tie-in to Beast World, the thrilling new event of the season, starts here. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!