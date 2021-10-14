Nightwing Gets His Blue Finger Stripes Back In January 2022

When Brian Stelfreeze recreated the Nightwing design for DC Comics over twenty-five years ago, he added "finger stripes". A design with blue lines going down the arm and extending into the second and third finger. He wore them for over a decade until a redesign. And people really wanted them back. Brett Booth has a go in the New 52 days, but they were red, so didn't count. And in January with Nightwing #88, they are back and more besides…

On Twitter, Tom Taylor stated "Here it is. The suit Nightwing will be wearing from issue #88 on. Yes, finger stripes! It may also have a surprise or two… And don't forget, final order cutoff for our 1st collection is this Sunday. Preorder with your local comic store… They're back. FINGER. STRIPES. More soon." Bruno Redondo stated "Full suit design (saving some detail). Yes, it might be the less brave Re-design I ever did, but don't believe in fix something that's not broken… but mixing different stages details with some self-adjustments here and there? Dick's way"

NIGHTWING #88

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 1/18/22

The blue stripes are back! As seen on Brundo Redondo's main and variant covers for the first issue of Nightwing in 2022, Nightwing gets an updated suit starting with Nightwing #88! Bruno just shared a teaser for fans saying "Those Things Are Back!" to call out the new blue stripes running all the way down to Nightwing's fingertips. In this issue, after the distressing events of rescuing Haley from getting dognapped by bad guys (in the one-continuous-image Nightwing #87 coming to comic shops on December 21), Nightwing discovers there are way more hits on Dick Grayson than he realized, thanks to going public about his fortune, and he needs to find a clever way to be Dick Grayson and Nightwing at the same time. Meanwhile, Heartless tries to buy power away from Blockbuster in order to take control of Blüdhaven, and both of these big bads have Nightwing in their crosshairs.