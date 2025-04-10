Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, red hulk

Nine One World Under Doom Titles in July 2025 Solicits From Marvel

Nine One World Under Doom titles in July 2025 solicits and solicitations from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Nine comics tie into One World Under Doom, leading Marvel's July 2025 releases.

Avengers face Doom in a battle with Mad Thinker and a potent new weapon.

Doctor Strange of Asgard concludes, impacting Asgard's magical future.

Science and magic merge in G.O.D.S.: One World Under Doom #1 debut.

One World Under Doom gets its July 2025 solicits, including Avengers #28, Iron Man #10, Red Hulk #6, Doom's Division #5, Runaways #2, Superior Avengers #4 and One Under Doom: G.O.D.S #1 but then also the conclusion of Doctor Strange Of Asgard #5 which has had nothing to do with One World Under Doom at all so far despite having it as a banner on every issue… but there we go.

AVENGERS #28

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

AVENGERS REUNITED! In the face of Doom, the Avengers stood tall. Now with the Impossible City under siege, the rest of the team arrives to bring down the Master of Evil! But the Mad Thinker won't go down easy as he unleashes a deadly new weapon! On Sale 7/2

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #5 (OF 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

WHO WILL BECOME ASGARD'S SORCERER SUPREME? Doctor Strange finally uncovers the truth behind Hulda's murder – but the true murderer may be closer than he thinks! A final confrontation leads to a magical showdown that will change the future of Asgard… On Sale 7/9

DOOM'S DIVISION #5 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers. But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS! On Sale 7/23

IRON MAN #10

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when Tony Stark thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down? On Sale 7/23

RED HULK #6

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

RED HULK VS. WAR-WOLF! Thunderbolt Ross is back on U.S. soil – not as a hero, but as a war criminal accused of violating the international treaty with Doctor Doom after bringing down a nuclear warhead on Latveria. But this is no ordinary prison he finds himself trapped inside. Instead, it's a top-secret, gamma-research facility run by none other than…THE WAR-WOLF! On Sale 7/9

RUNAWAYS #2 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE! Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened in the future that's got him so suspicious of Gert? And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom? On Sale 7/16

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MAESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

WHO PULLS THE STRINGS? As the Superior Avengers solidify their place as Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the cracks begin to show. Where does each member's loyalty lie? And can they stay together long enough to reach their ultimate goal? On Sale 7/9

G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #1

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

"SCIENCE AND MAGIC COLLIDE IN G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! The cosmic agents from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's mind-bending G.O.D.S. series return this July in G.O.D.S.: ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new tie-in comic from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mortarino On Sale 7/30

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #6

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!