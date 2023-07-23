Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, san diego comic con, Valiant | Tagged: ninjak, Solicits

Ninjak – Still One Comic Per Month in Valiant's October 2023 Solicits

Valiant are still sticking to the one-book-a-month policy with Ninjak Superkillers #2 by Jeff Parker, Mike Norton, Andrew Dalhouse & Dave Sharpe

Last month, looking at Valiant Entertainment September 2023 solicitations, we noted that after the final issue of X-O Manowar Unconquered from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp, Valiant Entertainment were still sticking to the one-book-a-month policy with Ninjak Superkillers #1 by Jeff Parker, Mike Norton, Andrew Dalhouse and Dave Sharpe that was promised a year ago. And in October 2023 solicits you get the second issue but no more. Ninjak was created by Mark Moretti and Joe Quesada as a ninja and spy in the Valiant Comics series Bloodshot in 1993, and span out his own series in 1994. And now he's back for his thirtieth anniversary.

As for the deal with Alien Books to publish Valiant titles going forward? No sign yet. Nor of their Kickstartered Eternal Warrior either. I feel a Kickstopped special coming on.

NINJAK SUPERKILLERS #2 (OF 4) CVR A GORHAM

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

AUG232309

AUG232310 – NINJAK SUPERKILLERS #2 (OF 4) CVR B MARTINEZ – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Mike Norton (CA) Adam Gorham

Surrounded in hostile territory by superpowered killers, Ninjak and Myna are in the fight of their lives! With no support, no supplies, and no way to escape, there's no way out but through! In Shops: Oct 18, 2023 SRP: 3.99

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three? What will Alien Books make of it all?

