Valiant Reveals Plans To Publish More Than One Comic A Month

Valiant gets into bet with Fairsquare Comics and Alien Books to increase their output going forward, with many more titles.

Bleeding Cool has been covering, to our best ability, the current issues at Valiant Entertainment, who have let go many members of staff, with only a few remaining. And with no one sure what is going on (least of all the NFT investors), people have been looking at what Valiant Entertainment has and will be publishing going forward. Right now, it is one book a month, with a bunch of backstock being made available again. Maybe this is the kind of project that might help revive their fortunes. Could they soon get back to two comics a month? Or even three?

Because for all of 2023, Valiant Entertainment has not been able to publish more than one new comic book a month. In recent months that has been X-O Manowar Unconquered from Becky Cloonan. Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp and in September it will switch to Ninjak Superkillers by Jeff Parker, Mike Norton, Andrew Dalhouse and Dave Sharpe. But what of the future?

Now Valiant Entertainment has entered into an agreement with Alien Books to, as they put it, "continue to expand Valiant's publishing capabilities." Probably could have done without the word "continue" there. Alien Books is a small art studio with Matias Timarchi as director that recently announced a partnership deal with New Yprk publisher Fairsquare Comics, soliciting Alien Books titles alongside Fairsquare, beginning with the Art Of Ariel Olivetti earlier in the year as well as Blood, Love Ghost And A Deady Spell by Damian Connelly, with Leandro Fernandez, Howard Chaykin, Ediuardo Risso with projects at Alien Books.

And now the Fairsquare/Alien partnership has taken in Valiant as well. Valiant's President of Consumer Products, Promotions & Ad Sales, Russ Brown, says this of the deal: "We remain fiercely committed to publishing Valiant comics and expanding our publishing line in ways we've never seen before. In partnership with Alien Books, we see an opportunity to push the boundaries of comic book publishing to help develop our incredible IP in exciting new ways for a rapidly expanding global audience." By publishing more than one a month.

Timarchi says: "Being able to collaborate on the creation of new stories with Valiant, the third largest connected superhero universe, is truly a dream come true. As a lifelong superhero fan and self-professed geek, the opportunity to work with these incredible characters fills me with boundless enthusiasm. Our goal is to expand the entire Valiant universe by crafting new books that will delight longtime fans while also innovating to engage a new generation of readers interested in webtoons, manga, and digital storytelling experiences. We are immensely proud that Valiant has selected us as their new partners for this thrilling venture, and we are excited to embark on a new chapter in Valiant's illustrious history."

Here are the September 2023 solicits that include Alien Books titles previously at Heavy Metal Magazine such as Zomvikings and Dracula X Frankenstein. And the Valiant solicits with just Ninjak Superkillers.How will it all look combined in October's solicitations, and under what name?

ZOMVIKINGS #1 (OF 2) CVR A OLIVETTI (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

JUL231626

JUL231627 – ZOMVIKINGS #1 (OF 2) CVR B PERALTA (MR) – 12.99

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Jok (CA) Ariel Olivetti

The title says it all: Zombies+Vikings=Pure horror fun!!! You're definitely not ready for this ride…

In a small Viking village, the locals are eagerly waiting for the return of their courageous warriors and their longboats. They're expecting all sorts of riches, jewels, and even slaves. But what comes back will spread the seed of death and destruction… Who'll live? Who will die? Can a small group of survivors stop the massacre and save humanity?

With thrilling action sequences and darkly comedic moments, "ZomVikings" is a must-read gory and hilarious tale that combines two genres like never before: heroic Nordic fantasy with the horror of the undead.

From Rodolfo Santullo (Far South) and Jok (In Hell We Fight) with two exceptional covers from superstars ARIEL OLIVETTI and GERMAN PERALTA!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

JAN239292

(W) Ciro Tota (A) Ciro Tota (CA) Paul Renaud

Photonik is bring (sexy?) Silver Age comics back! A reluctant disabled superhero, a larger than life supervillain who wants to enslave humanity, two unlikely sidekicks and a huge dose of adventure. Photonik: Man of Life is the feel-good graphic novel of the Fall!

He was bullied so often he stopped counting. He was sometimes called a monster or an aberration. Thaddeus Tanterhook has lived with Khyphosis (hunchback) all his life, but when he becomes the flawless Photonik, the Man of Light, people only see the hero. Will his powers change the man he is inside?

Photonik is bringing the Silver Age back! Written and drawn by Ciro Tota, Photonik: Man of Light has achieved cult status in France where hundreds of thousands of readers have followed his adventures through the years. It has the charm and classic feel of X-Men, Spider-Man and Hulk. It stars a trio of outcasts ready to save the day while society rejects them… Sounds familiar?

Next to Photonik, you'll find Tom Thumb, a stray kid who never misses a shot and Dr Ziegel, a Holocaust survivor with psychic powers. Together, they are going to help Thaddeus defeat major threats such as the Minotaur.

Buckle up! And get ready to fall in love with this feel-good action series with a big heart!

Featuring a fantastic cover from fan favorite Marvel artist PAUL RENAUD!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 25

DRACULA X FRANKENSTEIN TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

JAN239290

(W) Michele Monteleone, Giulio Antonio Gualtieri (A) Fabrizio Des Dorides, Francesco De Stena (CA) Fernando Dagnino

TWO LEGENDARY MONSTERS, ONE SCARY VOLUME!

Straight out of Italy, here comes a bold new take on two classic monster stories… "Fumetti style!"

Dracula x Frankenstein is the perfect graphic novel to get this year for Halloween and beyond.

Jonathan Harker, a British solicitor, arrives in Transylvania to meet his client, Count Dracula. In the Count's castle, he finds himself playing the part of the bait in a cruel game that Dracula set up for his host.

July 31, 1797. During an expedition to the North Pole, Captain Walton is stuck with his ship in the ice and scans the horizon. Suddenly, someone emerges from the gloom, on a dog sled. The driver is an exhausted man, Victor Frankenstein. And once he has recovered from the cold he will have to tell the captain about his near-death experience with the mysterious creature to which he himself gave life to…

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 19.99

IMMORTAL ASCENSION #2 (OF 2)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

JUL231628

(W) David Chisa (A / CA) Kristian Rossi

The battle for the God Realm reaches its climax in the epic conclusion to Immortal Ascension!

Rose, the powerful martial artist and immortal, is faced with her toughest challenge yet as she must fight her own corrupted students, Rick, Sam, and Nancy, who are now under the control of the First Gods.

As the looming threat of war grows closer to her universe, Rose takes the fight off-planet to protect innocent lives. With her skills and determination, she battles her former students in an intense martial arts showdown, all while struggling to choose between her own survival and the redemption of her students.

But just as things seem bleak, a surprising ally appears, offering hope in the face of overwhelming odds. Together, Rose and her new partner must fight to stop the First Gods' impending attack and save the universe from destruction.

Written by David Chisa and illustrated by Kristian Rossi, Immortal Ascension #2 is the thrilling conclusion to this action-packed miniseries. Don't miss out on this ultimate beat them up for comic book collectors!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 9.99

IMMORTAL ASCENSION #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROSSI

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY231777

MAY231778 – IMMORTAL ASCENSION #1 (OF 2) CVR B RACHLIN – 9.99

(W) David Chisa (A / CA) Kristian Rossi

What if an Elektra type of character was thrown in an arcade game fighting style adventure? She'd be the GodKiller! Gear up for an epic tale of redemption and combat!

Meet Rose, once known as the GodKiller, a fierce warrior who's seen it all – from brutal beatdowns to painful punishments. Now seeking peace and solitude, she's about to face her biggest challenge yet! As a master of the art of combat, she'll need to level up and rescue her students from the monstrous Hell Ghouls gang.

The comic debut of American writer, cinematographer and musician David Chisa, with art and color by Argentine storyteller Kristian Rossi (IDW, Marvel, DC Comics), Immortal Ascension will take readers on a wild ride, with action-packed scenes that will have them button mashing for more! This the ultimate beat them up for comic book collectors!

With covers by Kristian Rossi and fan favorite artist Bella Rachlin (over 146K followers on Instagram!)

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

Valiant: NINJAK SUPERKILLERS #1 (OF 4) CVR A JOHNSON VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUL232063

JUL232064 – NINJAK SUPERKILLERS #1 (OF 4) CVR B NORTON – 3.99

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Mike Norton (CA) Dave Johnson

A ruthless team of superpowered killers versus the world's most lethal assassin – who will survive? The all-new explosive limited series Ninjak Superkillers is a globetrotting noir tale with deadly consequences for the Valiant Universe!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: 3.99

