No, Bullseye Does Not Appear In This Week's Daredevil #17

Article Summary Bullseye is featured on the cover of Daredevil #17 but is not in the comic's story at all.

Daredevil #16 showcased Bullseye's severed arm, hinting at potential future plot twists.

The cover of Daredevil #17 misleads, raising questions about Bullseye's actual involvement.

Speculation grows for Daredevil #18 with Bullseye's two-armed appearance on the cover.

This is the John Romita Jr cover to Daredevil #17 by Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder, out this Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Bullseye may be on the cover, with Daredevil disarming him, but inside the comic he doesn't feature at all.

I thought it was a visual pun, regarding the events of Daredevil #16. Which features Daredevil coming across the severed arm of Bulleye in the streets, sent as a message to Daredevil.

With the severing seen on the Spoiler Variant cover to that issue.

So it would seem natural that Daredevil #17, out this week, might follow on from this. Especially given that it has Bullseye on the cover, as we said, being disarmed. But it seems not. Maybe… Daredevil #18? That also has the (two-armed) Bullseye on the cover. But as this demonstrates, that is no proof of anything, now is it?

DAREDEVIL #17

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240828

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

DEATH BECOMES HER! As intrigue and violence swirl around them, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are about to face the most intense conflict of their entire time as Daredevil…and it could be against one another! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 01, 2025 SRP: $4.99

DAREDEVIL #18

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240820

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) John Romita Jr.

WRATH OF THE DEVIL! After weeks of suffering at the hands of his literal demons, Matt Murdock has a single bout ahead of him, facing WRATH! The deadliest devil yet, Wrath has designs for Matt's soul…and it will stop at nothing to achieve them! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 19, 2025 SRP: $4.99

