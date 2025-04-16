Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan jurgens, fantastic four

No, This Is Not Superman Vs Fantastic Four By Dan Jurgens For 2025

No, this is not Superman Vs Fantastic Four by Dan Jurgens for 2025 no matter how much you want it to be

Article Summary Dan Jurgens teases new Superman Treasury Edition for July 2025.

Speculation arises about a new Superman Vs Fantastic Four crossover.

Clarification: It's a revisit to the 1999 Superman/Fantastic Four story.

Potential for new synergy with movie reboots ignites fan interest.

As part of a DC Comics press release, Dan Jurgens talked about the new Superman Treasury edition for July 2025. "Since Superman is the cornerstone on which our entire industry is built, the term 'Treasury Sized Edition' seems to be the perfect vehicle for him. As a kid, the term 'Treasury Edition' meant that it was sure to be a special project and one that I just had to have. From the very start, most of those projects focused on Superman. It started with the first SUPERMAN vs. THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN team-up and continued with SUPERMAN vs.SHAZAM, SUPERMAN vs. WONDER WOMAN and one of the best comic projects ever, SUPERMAN vs. MUHAMMAD ALI. It was an honor, years later, to be able to add to that lineup of Treasury Editions with SUPERMAN vs. THE FANTASTIC FOUR."

Well that got my inbox buzzing. A new Superman Vs The Fantastic Four by Dan Jurgens, being published as a Treasury Edition? Is this one of the DC/Marvel crossovers for 2025 previously promised? Did it just slip out in a press release?

While I would have liked to think so, and for a second wondered if it was something a departing DC PR exec dropped as they left Burbnank forever, it seems not. This is the Superman/Fantastic Four project from 1999 back when such crossovers were more common. And while it wasn't officially a Treasury Edition comic, and didn't have Vs in its name, it filled the other criteria well.

That is of course, until someone thinks that actually Superman Vs Fantastic Four would probably be a really good thing top have out this year, what with both Marvel and DC rebooting the film version of their respective franchises this summer, and the battle playong out in the box office could be reflected in on eplaying out on thge comic book pages. But that would take synergy and planning…

