No X-Men Comic From Marvel In April

The new Marvel Comics April 2021 solicitations have one rather notable absence. X-Men. A rather sizeable gap in the solicitations for an issue of one of Marvel's best-selling titles. March's X-Men #19 is scheduled for March 31st, but for April… nothing. Maybe X-Men #20 will be back for June 5th and just needed five weeks rather than four? Here's the March solicitation.

X-MEN #19

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

ESCAPE FROM THE VAULT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

As well as the April solicitations for the Xbooks actually coming out that month.

S.W.O.R.D. #5

AL EWING (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ALL THE COLORS OF THE DARK!

On Krakoa, Fabian Cortez and the Quiet Council discuss the rules of murder. But in space, the murders have already begun…and the killer has a connection to Cortez he'd never suspect. The color may be gold…but this, my friends…is pure giallo…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #20

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE PHANTOM MENACE!

An invisible threat is loose on the island of Krakoa — unseen,

unheard, undetectable by any…except Excalibur.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #19

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID FINCH

A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR GOOD!

As the pressure pours on in Madripoor, the Marauders prepare to pillage and plunder as a proper pirate pleases!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #11

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • SCOT EATON (A) • COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

REBORN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SNIKTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE!

WOLVERINE takes the fight to the vampire nation in a quest to stop DRACULA's plot to co-opt his mutant healing factor! But what sacrifices and moral compromises must be made before humans and mutants see the dawn?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #2

VITA AYALA (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A)

Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON –

MAR200891

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

BREAKOUT!

A local prison riot is quickly turning into an escape and the only ones who can stop them are a bunch of high schoolers?! The strangest teens of all are on the case! Guest-starring the Avengers!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR200890

CABLE #10

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

THE CHILD OF SUMMER!

As Cable and company draw closer to the secret of the missing child, a reckoning draws ever closer.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #19

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GARRY BROWN (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!

The only way to battle the nightmare is on its own turf. Sweet dreams, QUENTIN QUIRE.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #17

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

VARIANT COVER BY BOB MCLEOD

WHAT'S LEFT OVER WHEN YOU GO HOME?

With a mutant child lost in Otherworld, it's up to the NEW MUTANTS to find and extract him…without losing themselves in the process. Meanwhile, on Krakoa: Warlock makes a friend. Wolfsbane makes a friend. Magik makes some enemies.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99